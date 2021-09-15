TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigate possible bomb threat at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a 911 call reporting a possible bomb threat at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital on Wednesday.

Nassau County police said the nearby James A. Dever Elementary School in Valley Stream has been placed on lockdown, as a precautionary measure.

Police said the call was reported at 1:17 p.m. and indicated a possible bomb at the hospital, located at 900 Franklin Ave.

Police said details are still emerging, adding that Fifth Precinct officers responded to the location and are assessing the situation to determine if the building and/or those in the surrounding area require evacuation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

