Police investigate possible bomb threat at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital

Police are investigating a 911 call reporting a possible bomb threat at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital on Wednesday.

Nassau County police said the nearby James A. Dever Elementary School in Valley Stream has been placed on lockdown, as a precautionary measure.

Police said the call was reported at 1:17 p.m. and indicated a possible bomb at the hospital, located at 900 Franklin Ave.

Police said details are still emerging, adding that Fifth Precinct officers responded to the location and are assessing the situation to determine if the building and/or those in the surrounding area require evacuation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.