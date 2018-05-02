TODAY'S PAPER
Police: ‘Large contingent’ of cops at Long Island Marathon

The security measures, which are largely the same as in recent years, restrict the starting line on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard to registered participants.

The security presence at last year's Long Island

The security presence at last year's Long Island Marathon. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Law enforcement will maintain tight security for this weekend’s Long Island Marathon although there is “no credible threat” to the event or its participants, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

At a news conference Wednesday in Mineola, Ryder said a “large contingent” of uniformed officers will be assigned to the marathon. They include members of the Bureau of Special Operations’ SWAT Team, Homeland Security, K-9, Arson Bomb and Emergency Services who will be equipped with portable radiation detectors.

“This is one of the top three issues we have each year that we need to address from a security standpoint,” Ryder said. “We do it very well. We use the proper amount of resources to make sure that the people in that race and our residents remain safe.”

Ryder said there is no specific threat to the event, which typically attracts 4,500 to 5,000 runners and another 3,500 to 5,500 spectators.

The security measures, which are largely the same as in recent years, restrict the starting line on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard to registered participants while all vehicles must be credentialed in advance.

Bags and backpacks belonging to runners must be clear and plastic and are subject to inspection from K-9 units before going on UPS trucks to the finish line.

Spectators will not be allowed to carry bags of any kind to the finish line area in Eisenhower Park, Ryder said. Packages or bags found on the ground will be destroyed and discarded, he said. Authorities said personal items should not be stashed by participants along the race route.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early because of “massive amount of traffic and road closures” around the start and finish line areas, Ryder said.

Eisenhower Park, he said, will remain open during the event although parking will close by 7:15 a.m.

The 1-mile and 5K races take place Saturday morning. On Sunday long distance runners will participate in a 10K, half marathon and full marathon.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

