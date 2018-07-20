A World War II veteran claims the crew of the upcoming Netflix series "Maniac" trashed his Valley Stream home last year, removing decades-old bushes, destroying valuable memorabilia and losing boxes of priceless family heirlooms, including photographs of family members who survived the Holocaust, according to a new federal lawsuit.

Sidney Price, 92, filed the suit Thursday in Eastern District Court in Central Islip. It seeks undisclosed damages against Paramount Pictures, which is producing the 10-episode comedy series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, for the crew's "extreme and outrageous" conduct.

Price, an attorney and certified public accountant who as a tail gunner flew 44 combat missions over the South Pacific against the Japanese, agreed last September to rent out his Sherwood Street home to Netflix.

Contract documents included in the lawsuit show Price was paid $15,500 for 10 days of preparation, filming and wrap-up at the house. The contract stipulates that the crew would "leave the property in as good order as when received by the company, reasonable wear and tear excepted."

But Price and his son, Richard Price, a CPA who also lives in Valley Stream, claim the "Maniac" crew breached the contract, filming in unauthorized locations, damaging personal property and loading boxes of family belongings onto the back of a truck.

Those items, including pictures of family members from when they were imprisoned in concentration camps, wedding photos, pictures of Sidney Price's late wife, Lillian Price, and videos of his grandchildren's bar and bat mitzvahs are still missing, the suit said.

"Richard Price demanded that nothing should be loaded on a truck," the suit claims. "A worker at the residence said, 'We're Netflix. We can do what we want.' "

Paramount and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maniac, a dark comedy based on a Norwegian TV series of the same name, focuses on a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams while he is in a mental institution.