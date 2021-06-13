TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Thousands come to Eisenhower Park for Long Island Pride Festival

The Long Island Pride Festival at Eisenhower Park

The Long Island Pride Festival at Eisenhower Park on Sunday includes music performed at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Eisenhower Park in East Meadow was awash in rainbows and smiles Sunday as thousands of LGBTQ community members and allies gathered at the Harry Chaplin Lakeside Theatre for the 31st annual Long Island Pride Festival.

Festival goers enjoyed ice cream, pizza and other treats from food trucks that circled the park. But many said they had come to the event for more than the snacks and the sunshine.

"It is important for me to be here as a gay mom and a queer person, especially after COVID and Black Lives Matter," said Geeta Citygirl of Westbury, who attended the event with her 9-year-old daughter Avana Grace Sharma, who wore rainbow attire and heart-shaped sunglasses. "This is about equality for all."

"It is important for Avana to know this is our family, our chosen family," she added.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran kicked off the festival by welcoming the crowd. She was joined onstage by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and other elected officials.

Robin Tierney of Massapequa, who attended the festival with her mother Joy Mandel, said it was important for her to celebrate Pride to support her two gay sons.

"It’s important to make people aware of the fact that there are so many gay people," Mandel said.

"It’s about love, it’s not about who you love," Tierney added

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Nassau top stories

A Queens teen receives her first COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 cases keep dropping in New York
Michelle Maratea, right, enjoys a day on the
Forecast: Mostly clear Sunday before rain returns
People watch a pop up event in Times
New York coronavirus cases hit record low for 15 days straight
NYPD officers ride their motorcycles at New York
Why LI Pride groups welcome cops banned from NYC events
How Newsday told the story: the "Long Island
State lawmakers approve anti-housing discrimination bills
Francisco Ciccio Poblet, the last living apprentice of
Westbury opening features master artist of disaster  
Didn’t find what you were looking for?