Eisenhower Park in East Meadow was awash in rainbows and smiles Sunday as thousands of LGBTQ community members and allies gathered at the Harry Chaplin Lakeside Theatre for the 31st annual Long Island Pride Festival.

Festival goers enjoyed ice cream, pizza and other treats from food trucks that circled the park. But many said they had come to the event for more than the snacks and the sunshine.

"It is important for me to be here as a gay mom and a queer person, especially after COVID and Black Lives Matter," said Geeta Citygirl of Westbury, who attended the event with her 9-year-old daughter Avana Grace Sharma, who wore rainbow attire and heart-shaped sunglasses. "This is about equality for all."

"It is important for Avana to know this is our family, our chosen family," she added.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran kicked off the festival by welcoming the crowd. She was joined onstage by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and other elected officials.

Robin Tierney of Massapequa, who attended the festival with her mother Joy Mandel, said it was important for her to celebrate Pride to support her two gay sons.

"It’s important to make people aware of the fact that there are so many gay people," Mandel said.

"It’s about love, it’s not about who you love," Tierney added