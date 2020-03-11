Long Island Pride moves to Jones Beach this summer 

Long Island Pride will move from Long Beach to Jones Beach State Park and feature concerts at the Jones Beach Theater, organizers said.

The Hauppauge-based LGBT Network will consolidate its three-day festival to one day — June 14 — marking the 30th anniversary of Long Island Pride. Festivities will include a parade, 5K race, vendors on the boardwalk, concerts at the bandshell and performers not yet announced with concert promoter Live Nation at the 14,000-seat Northwell Health at the Jones Beach Theater.

Pride leaves Long Beach after three years of three-day events around the city and area bars and restaurants each June. It was previously held for 27 years in Huntington following a 1991 court ruling granting LGBT organizers the right to march in their own parade.

“Thirty years ago, we had to go to court to march in the streets to be out and proud,” LGBT Network president David Kilmnick said. “This should be a place where we celebrate who we are and come together as a community.”

The group is leaving Long Beach amid a dispute over a $70,000 bill from the city. Organizers said they were being discriminated against because other events such as Irish Day and the Polar Bear Plunge did not pay to cover city services. Legislation proposed in 2018 to require organizers to reimburse the city for hosting special events failed to come to a vote.

“There should not be a gay tax and that’s what it was on us,” Kilmnick said. “It was a tax on LGBT families of Long Beach and Long Island. There is no Irish or polar bear tax. If they want it to be equitable, they should pass legislation.”

Kilmnick said the city has not filed a demand for payment.

Long Beach officials did not comment Tuesday. Long Beach City Council president John Bendo said last month, “We’re reviewing our options and will act accordingly.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The LGBT Network paid a $2,000 state permit fee to hold the event at Jones Beach. The LGBT Network was passed over for a state grant this year after being awarded $375,000 last year.

The organization's financial procedures and billing practices have been under review by the state comptroller and the health department.

Kilmnick said the state does not charge additional fees for the event, which will include all activities at Jones Beach, such as zip lining and golf. He said this year’s festival is funded through private sponsorships and grants.

Visitors to Pride will pay the same $10 per car fee that all attendants are charged to park at Jones Beach. Buses will also be available from the Freeport Long Island Rail Road station. Concert tickets for the Live Nation performers will be sold separately.

The Pride parade will be held at 1 p.m. and travel from Field 2 to the Central Mall on the boardwalk. Alcohol will be served in a separate VIP area.