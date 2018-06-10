TODAY'S PAPER
2018 Long Island Pride Parade photos

See scenes from teh the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

People celebrate during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

People celebrate on a float during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Mark Schwimmer, left, along with Rita Castellano, both of Long Beach, and Kristine Afonso of Albertson cheer during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

People celebrate during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

People celebrate on a float during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Scott Pappalardo, left, of Middletown, Dominic Lampasi of Merrick and Nancy Olsen of Smithtown walk with Moms Demand Action, during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Sofia Isman, 9, visiting from Florida, and her grandmother, Marcia Isman of Long Beach, march during the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade in Long Beach on Sunday.

