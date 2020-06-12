Crowd rallies in Oyster Bay against police brutality, racism

Demonstrations continued at various locations on Long Island Friday — with protesters still demanding justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality and racism — as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law sweeping legislation aimed at sparking reform in law enforcement tactics.

Spirited protests took place for the 12th straight day since Long Islanders gathered on local streets to respond to the killing of Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died on Memorial Day after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

A crowd of about 150 gathered in front of Oyster Bay’s Town Hall to listen to a series of speakers voice their emotions over the injustices people of color in America “face every single day.”

Microphone in hand, Jaiya Chetram, 15, a freshman at Oyster Bay High School, addressed the Black Lives Matter supporters.

“I’m terrified to be here,” he said. “There’s police officers here, some of my teachers are here, but I’m terrified because I know people of color are fighting for their lives every day.”

Chetram said at his school — which he described as predominantly white — he’s often been involved in discussions with white classmates who don’t “and will never understand” the fears and struggles of people of color and “don’t believe their white privilege is real.”

He added: “It is. I’m there to tell them it is. And to my white peers who are here, I see you and I thank you. … After slavery there was reform, after civil rights there was reform and after this there will be reform and it will be because of all of us … history is happening now.”

Ravin Chetram, Jaiya’s father and vice president of the Oyster Bay Chamber of Commerce, also spoke. He implored the handful of police officers on site to become allies of the movement.

The worst enemy of a good cop is a bad cop, he said.

“I know it’s not easy. It can’t be easy,” Ravin Chetram said. “To have to turn on your partner or turn on your fellow officers, your brothers in blue, but we need your help to start chipping away at this broken, unjust system. It’s time to do what’s right ... for everyone.”

The legislation signed into law includes as many as 10 bills that place checks on police conduct from banning the use of chokeholds to making public police officers' disciplinary records.

With Daysi Calavia-Robertson and Zachary R. Dowdy