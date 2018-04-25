Hundreds of people jammed into a Bayville school Tuesday night to mobilize and strategize against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal to build a tunnel across Long Island Sound, a plan that one man said would “destroy the quality of life on the North Shore.”

Cuomo in January touted a tunnel as an economic catalyst that would relieve traffic congestion on the Long Island Expressway.

But Jen Jones, a technology executive and member of an anti-tunnel committee created by Bayville Mayor Paul Rupp, said the tunnel would dump trucks onto Island roads, send exhaust from cars into the air from giant ventilation shafts, harm the environment, and divert money from desperately needed repairs on roads, bridges and mass-transit systems.

“Financially, this is unaffordable and irresponsible,” she told the crowd in the Bayville Intermediate School auditorium, which spilled into the hallway outside.

A study released in January and conducted by a Montreal consulting firm said a Sound tunnel would cost between $31.5 billion and $55.4 billion. It said a Sound crossing — by tunnel, bridge or a combination — is only viable from Oyster Bay Town to Westchester County or from Kings Park, in Suffolk County, to Connecticut.

The governor in a January speech only mentioned a tunnel, and in a separate announcement that month did not discuss a route to Connecticut.

“The project, however, is still in the formative stages and no decisions have been made with respect to the landing points,” state Department of Transportation spokesman Joseph Morrissey said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the department “is committed to conducting extensive outreach with affected communities.”

Long Island Association President Kevin Law said in a text Tuesday night that Cuomo “deserves credit for thinking big and examining the costs and benefits of a bridge or tunnel which could have significant benefits to the Long Island economy.”

Residents and elected officials Tuesday disputed that and said any benefit from a shortcut to Connecticut is greatly outweighed by the negatives.

“The exhaust from 86,000 vehicles a day, it’s insanity,” said Ann Durban of Centre Island, referring to the study’s top estimate of vehicles using a tunnel to Westchester.

Rupp said a key next step was galvanizing opposition across the Island to the proposal, the latest of the Sound crossings that had been proposed in various forms since 1938.

Sign-up sheets for anti-tunnel volunteers circulated the room, and speakers urged residents to contact elected officials to voice their opposition.

“If we work together, we will defeat this thing,” said Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan, an independent from Woodbury who caucuses with the Democrats. He framed the fight as one to preserve for the next generation “the same quality of life, to grow up with the same safety and environment and housing that we all grew up with.”

Bayville Trustee John Taylor, who chairs the village’s anti-tunnel committee, said some people mistakenly downplayed the proposal, saying “it will never happen.”

“The governor is very serious about this, and we’re very serious about stopping it,” he said.