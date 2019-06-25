TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Officials: LIer who died in Dominican Republic had heart failure

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Glen Cove man died of respiratory and heart failure while on a trip to the Dominican Republic, the country’s attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Vittorio Caruso, 56, had a long history of health-related problems that included multiple heart attacks, hypertension, and chronic pulmonary disease, the office said, citing Caruso’s preliminary autopsy report.

The findings also showed Caruso was a smoker, the office said in a statement. He died at a hospital on June 17.

Caruso owned a condominium in the capital Santo Domingo, the attorney general's office said.

On June 11, Caruso had trouble breathing and was treated by a doctor, the office said citing an account that his partner gave authorities.

On June 17,  the woman told authorities that Caruso called her to say he was experiencing chest pain and was having trouble breathing, the office said.

She said he received medical assistance at his home and then was transferred to a hospital, "where he suffered from cardiorespiratory arrest and died,” the office said.

His brother, Frank Caruso, 70, of Glen Cove, had said Vittorio was healthy and had “no heart problems.” Frank Caruso could not be immediately reached on Tuesday for comment.

With Martha Guevara

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Lowenstein Pipe deposits stormwater onto the beach Engineers seeking source of bacteria in drain pipe 
This Sands Point property listed for $8.9 million 3 one-of-a-kind LI pools
John Hoge, co-owner of Sea Eagle Boats in Companies seeking ways to survive the trade war
The Paddle Battle raises funds for the Riverhead Registration under way for all-ages LI Paddle Battle 
A rendering of a medical arts center proposed Zoning approval sought for LI medical building
Malik Ellis, 19, attends Islip High Schools senior This LI prom king overcame kidney transplant
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search