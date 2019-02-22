Loop Parkway Bridge closed this weekend, police say
Weekend drivers will not be able to use the Loop Parkway Bridge from Meadowbrook State Parkway to Lido Boulevard as both directions will be closed for construction from Friday night until Monday morning, Nassau police said on Friday.
The shutdown runs from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
"Motorists should avoid the area and use alternative routes," the police statement said.
