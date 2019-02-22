TODAY'S PAPER
Loop Parkway Bridge closed this weekend, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Weekend drivers will not be able to use the Loop Parkway Bridge from Meadowbrook State Parkway to Lido Boulevard  as both directions will be closed for construction from Friday night until Monday morning, Nassau police said on Friday.

The shutdown runs from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

"Motorists should avoid the area and use alternative routes," the police statement said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

