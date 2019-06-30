TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Police: Motorcycle, car burst into flames after Loop Parkway crash

Two people on a motorcycle were taken to Nassau University Medical Center Sunday after the bike rear-ended a car on Loop Parkway and both vehicles burst into flames, State Police said. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Two people riding a motorcycle were taken to a hospital after the bike rear-ended a car on Loop Parkway on Sunday and both vehicles burst into flames, New York State Police said.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Loop Parkway near the Meadowbrook Parkway north of Jones Beach State Park about 11:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to police.

The motorcyclist and passenger were taken to Nassau University Medical Center. The driver of the car was uninjured, state police said.

No additional details were available.

Loop Parkway was open to through-traffic Sunday afternoon. The crash remained under investigation.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Queer Liberation March, organized by the Reclaim Queer Liberation March protests 'commercial' Pride March
A tree on Lincoln Boulevard in Bay Shore Authorities: Woman drowns as powerful storm hits LI
Suffolk County Police 4th Precinct officers and crime Cops: Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, seen here Pols ask FAA nominee to prioritize aircraft noise
Police officers look over a mangled bicycle from Cops: Boy dies after being struck while riding bike
Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March draws millions of spectators
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search