Two people riding a motorcycle were taken to a hospital after the bike rear-ended a car on Loop Parkway on Sunday and both vehicles burst into flames, New York State Police said.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Loop Parkway near the Meadowbrook Parkway north of Jones Beach State Park about 11:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to police.

The motorcyclist and passenger were taken to Nassau University Medical Center. The driver of the car was uninjured, state police said.

No additional details were available.

Loop Parkway was open to through-traffic Sunday afternoon. The crash remained under investigation.