Motorcycle crash closes northbound Loop Parkway lanes, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
A motorcycle crash has closed the northbound Loop Parkway from Lido Beach and Point Lookout to the Meadowbrook Parkway.

Just after 9 a.m., a motorcyclist crashed on the northern ramp from the Loop Parkway to the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway, State Police said.

Traffic on the ramp was being diverted onto the southbound Meadowbrook Parkway to Jones Beach, police said. There were no closures on the southbound lanes of the Meadowbrook Parkway or the southern Loop Parkway.

The extent of injuries to the motorcyclist was unknown, authorities said.

