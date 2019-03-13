Woman, 92, struck and killed by Jeep Wrangler in Farmingdale, police say
A 92-year-old Bethpage woman was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a vehicle as it backed out of a parking space on Main Street in Farmingdale, Nassau police said.
Lorraine Richter was transported by ambulance to a hospital shortly after a 2012 Jeep Wrangler hit her at 10:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of 326 Main St., police said. She was pronounced dead at 11:06 a.m., Nassau homicide detectives said.
Police performed a brake and safety inspection at the scene and reported no other injuries. No criminality is suspected, police said, but the investigation is continuing.
