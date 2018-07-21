TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police: Missing man, 19, found 'alive and well'

For multiple days police had searched Hempstead Lake State Park for Louis Germosen of Westbury. His father had feared the worst.

Luis Germosen holds a police poster of his missing son Louis Germosen, 19, of Westbury, on July 8. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
A 19-year-old whose disappearance on June 28 prompted dozens of police officers from various agencies to spend several days combing Hempstead Lake State Park has been found "alive and well," police said on Saturday.

Police did not know where Louis Germosen of Westbury was found.

Germosen’s family had contacted the police in early July about their missing son, who police said was last seen leaving his Westbury home  with West Hempstead a potential destination. Nassau police issued a missing person alert about Germosen on July 6.

Two days later, a cousin of the missing man received several anonymous text messages, directing the family to search a pond at Hempstead Lake State Park for Germosen. The text ended with the words “Good luck God bless.”

By July 9, searchers from the Nassau County police, the marine bureau, and the State Police and state parks police had flooded the park.

 A Nassau police helicopter circled over the park for hours, looking for any signs of the missing teen.

The missing man's father, Luis Germosen, 45, stepmother, Suzy Bayer, 39, and mother, Marta Flores, waited at the park as the searchers looked for the teenager.  

“I fear finding him,” Luis Germosen said as he wiped tears from his eyes. “I don’t want to even think about it. I don’t want to find him dead.”

