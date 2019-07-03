Hundreds are expected to attend a funeral Wednesday for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

The former bomb squad detective, 53, of Oceanside died Saturday in a Rockville Centre hospice after complications from colorectal cancer first diagnosed in 2016.

Alvarez, who spent six years in the Marine Corps before joining the NYPD, appeared with former “Daily Show” host and activist Jon Stewart on June 11 in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee. He joined Stewart in making pleas before lawmakers to replenish the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which provides benefits to first responders and volunteers struggling with health problems linked to toxic chemicals at Ground Zero.

Thousands of first responders and volunteers have developed diseases linked to the toxins at Ground Zero or are at risk of becoming sick.

The $7 billion September 11th Victim Compensation Fund has been drained, with benefit payments slashed by up to 70 percent. Legislation pending before Congress would ensure the fund can pay benefits for 70 years.