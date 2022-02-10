North Hempstead residents gathered in front of Town Hall on Wednesday to celebrate Lunar New Year with traditional performances and officials lighting the building in red to honor the Year of the Tiger.

Lunar New Year began Feb. 1. Observances can often last for up to 15 days, with different activities and events happening during the celebration. In North Hempstead, where Asian Americans make up 23% of the town’s population, according to 2020 U.S. census data, attendees were treated to a lion dance performed by the Herricks High School Chinese Club, a performance by the New York Chinese Chorus and a calligraphy station, among other activities.

"It is very important that the town recognizes and celebrates with the people who make up the town," Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. "It stands as a better reminder of our cultural celebrations and how important it is to recognize our diversity."

Close to 100 families, volunteers and local officials crowded Town Hall to participate. Manhasset resident Vanessa Tai brought daughter Ava, 4, to see the performances.

"It’s really great that the town is doing this, so we were really happy to see that and really excited that this is the first year we can partake in this," Tai said. "We really weren't sure what to expect, but this is definitely a really nice surprise for us."

Tai said her Lunar New Year celebration usually consists of a traditional Chinese dinner with cuisine that signifies love and prosperity for the new year.

Among the local organizations that partnered with the town for the event were the Chinese American Association of North Hempstead, West Hempstead-based Chinese Center for Long Island Inc. and the Greater Roslyn Association for Chinese Enrichment.

Betty Leong, co-president of Chinese Center for Long Island Inc., was among the volunteers handing out water bottles and fortune cookies to attendees.

"The Lunar New Year is our biggest holiday," Leong said. "The Chinese Center has members all over Long Island, so we try to participate in town events."

Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, who helped organize the event, spoke about the importance of the Year of the Tiger, which signifies courage and resilience.

"We’ve had to overcome many difficulties over the past two years, but as we look at the new year I know we will work together to overcome any challenge," Lurvey said at the event. "It is our diversity that makes our town such a wonderful place to live."