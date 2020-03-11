Nassau police seek the public’s help in identifying a male driver who tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle Wednesday morning in New Cassel.

The boy was walking to school shortly before 8 a.m. on Park Avenue near New York Avenue, when he was approached by the male motorist behind the wheel of a four-door sedan, police said in a statement.

“The subject attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle. The victim refused to comply and ran toward the school,” police said. The boy then reported what happened to him to his mother and a teacher, police said.

The driver is described as a male with a beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gold chain, police said.

Nassau police said Wednesday night the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. The calls will remain anonymous.