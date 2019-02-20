The developer behind a controversial proposal for a six-story, 200-unit apartment building in downtown Lynbrook said Wednesday he was withdrawing the project application over opposition from the village board.

"The vote by the Mayor and Trustees last November against our application is a clear indication that the size and scope of the project was too large,” Anthony Bartone, managing partner of Terwilliger & Bartone Properties, said in a statement.

"We will not resubmit unless the project is significantly smaller than our previous proposal, and only after community feedback from residents," he wrote.

Although the board voted against the proposed $75 million project, called the Cornerstone at Lynbrook, it has remained a central issue in the increasingly bitter campaigns for control of the village board in the run-up to the upcoming March elections.

Members of the Preserve Lynbrook party have railed against the project, including Deputy Mayor Hilary Becker, who is challenging Mayor Alan Beach of the Lynbrook New Vision party for his seat. Two other Preserve Lynbrook candidates are challenging New Vision incumbents for their trustee seats.

In his statement, Bartone accused the Preserve Lynbrook party of spreading "ridiculous allegations" about the Cornerstone project with "no factual basis."

"The Preserve Lynbrook Party and Mr. Becker have put these wrongful allegations forth with no proof of any kind in attempt to smear us for no cause other than political gain," Bartone said.

Becker did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Beach said in a statement that the withdrawal "simply demonstrates what was already known to the public at large" about the project, citing the board's November vote against it.

"Despite the clarity of the Board's rejection, some have chosen to ignore this and make statements over the last few weeks that are simply untrue about the Board and the developer," Beach said.

The apartments would have been built on a parking lot at Earle Avenue and St. James Place, a short walk from the Lynbrook train station, which the project's boosters said would attract millennials and empty-nesters.

Members of the Preserve Lynbrook party had expressed concern that the new residents would clog roads and crowd schools, and that the building would detract from the area’s suburban character.