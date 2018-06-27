TODAY'S PAPER
Lynbrook teen designed his own toys, and set college path

He and his fellow seniors marched in the village's pre-prom parade.

Aidan Dillon attended the Lynbrook High School pre-prom

Aidan Dillon attended the Lynbrook High School pre-prom parade on Atlantic Avenue before heading to the Milleridge Inn in Jericho on Thursday. The graduate will be attending Parsons School of Design in Manhattan this fall. Photo Credit: Rebecca Anderson

By Rebecca Anderson Special to newsday.com
Print

For Lynbrook High School’s Aidan Dillon, sketching and design has been a part of his life ever since he was a child.

“If I had a toy and I didn’t like it, I would just draw up an entire new one,” he said with a laugh. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a house or a sneaker. Either way I want to design it.”

After four years of hard work honing his skills in art classes, Dillon  is proud to have accomplished a major goal toward his future. Dillon, who graduated from Lynbrook last Friday, will be attending Parsons School of Design in Manhattan this fall, after being notified in early May.

“I took AP studio art last year and portfolio prep this year to prepare for the rigorous work ahead of me,” Dillon said. “Parsons was the last school that I heard back from and it was definitely my number one pick. I look forward in continuing to do what I love and not settling for anything else.”

Dillon, along with 209 of his classmates, promenaded around the Village of Lynbrook on Thursday, showing off their formal prom attire on Atlantic Avenue as part of the annual pre-prom parade.

Design major or not, for a Lynbrook grad the event is a memorable part of their life blueprint.

“I’m excited to see all my friends for the last time at prom and just being able to say that I’m done,” Dillon added.

The pre-prom parade, co-hosted by the village and the chamber of commerce, has been a tradition in the community since 2000. Students lined to show off for family and friends before heading over to the Milleridge Inn in Jericho for the prom.

“It’s so sweet to see these students all grown up,” said Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce member Polly Talbott, who coordinates the parade festivities and even conducts interviews during the event for village government television station Lynbrook TV.

“I’ve seen them in jeans and sneakers for four years and now they look dazzling in their suits and dresses.”  

