Lynbrook Mayor William J. Hendrick died Wednesday night at South Nassau Communities Hospital following complications from a heart attack, a village spokeswoman said.

“Our prayers are with the family,” spokeswoman Leslie Rothschild said Thursday morning. “This was our beloved mayor and each and every one of us is heartbroken.”

The village’s flags are to be lowered to half-staff and other plans to honor Hendrick are in the works, Deputy Mayor Alan Beach said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. Funeral arrangements were pending as of Thursday.

“Bill has devoted most of his adult life serving the Village of Lynbrook,” Beach said. “Despite his failing health over the past few years he has been a fighter for the residents of Lynbrook.”

Hendrick, 64, a Republican, was appointed village mayor in January 2011 and was elected to the position that March, according to Lynbrook’s website.

He also served as a village trustee from 1989 to 1993 and 1995 to 2010, the website said.

Hendrick had suffered a heart attack at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting on Tuesday morning, Beach said.

Hendrick had worked for the Town of Hempstead as a deputy town attorney since 2008. He was appointed in 2016 to be a member of the town’s Industrial Development Agency and served as vice chairman.

In a statement Thursday morning, Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino called Hendrick “a dedicated public servant.”

“On a personal note, Bill was a great friend to me and the entire Town of Hempstead family,” Santino wrote. “We are all truly saddened by the loss of Bill, and offer our condolences to his sons, family and friends at this difficult time.”

Hendrick received his law degree from Brooklyn Law School and has degrees in political science and marketing and management from Hofstra University and St. John’s University, the village website said.

He was a member of the Lynbrook Elks, the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the website said. He is also a past president of the Lynbrook Republican Club.

Elected officials, including Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square) began posting on Twitter Thursday morning with condolences and remembrances of Hendrick.

“Heartbreaking to lose a wonderful friend. Will cherish the days I spent learning from him as a young attorney. My condolences to his family,” Ra wrote.

Hendrick is survived by his two sons and grandchildren, Beach said.