Lynbrook police chief: I will not be a 'mask Kaiser'

The Lynbrook police chief wrote in an email that he advises his officers to wear masks, but would not be a "mask Kaiser" in enforcing masks for officers who are dealing with unmasked children and protesters.

Chief Brian Paladino was responding to a complaint about unmasked officers interacting with unmasked children while working dining enforcement detail on Atlantic Avenue last month.

Paladino said in a Sept. 28 email to Jim Burns of Long Beach that he would remind officers to wear a mask, but noted, "I pick my battles with my employees and being a mask Kaiser with them is not one I think is worth waging at this time. I have great people that work for me."

He said 20% of officers previously tested positive for COVID-19 and 40% tested positive for antibodies, while they were strictly following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

"Then magically like most everywhere in this state, the virus went away," Paladino wrote.

Lynbrook Mayor Alan Beach and Deputy Mayor Michael Hawxhurst were copied on the email from Burns. The mayor did not respond to a request for comment.

Burns said he was evaluating a prospective restaurant space for lease last week and on Labor Day weekend, where he saw maskless officers high-fiving children and not enforcing any mask or social distancing rules.

"Am I living in a bizzaro world and are we not in the middle of a pandemic? Why are these guys not modeling appropriate behavior?" Burns said in an interview Wednesday. "When people don’t follow orders, people die. They could absolutely infect someone, a kid who goes home to a grandparent. His excuse is the kids are running around. At least you do the right thing. You have to start somewhere."

Paladino said in a statement Wednesday that the email was "an emotional response to a historic year. A year where ALL cops have had to reinvent their learned behaviors and have suffered the frustration of seeing their hard work be unraveled by a pendulum swing toward pure lawlessness."

He said the village police force, which includes 48 sworn officers and seven part-time and full-time neighborhood aides, has seen an uptick in youth problems, including assaults, larcenies, criminal mischiefs, burglaries and robberies, "not to mention the roving bicycle gangs who have taken to the Village's main thoroughfares to slow traffic and cause auto accidents with their renegade behavior."

Lynbrook has had a total of 435 COVID-19 cases and is averaging fewer than one new case per day, according to state testing data. Nassau County has seen 2,200 COVID-19 related deaths. There have been more than 25,500 deaths statewide.

Paladino in his statement criticized Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s shutdown orders and limits on activities, such as youth sports.

"I take COVID-19 very seriously and quickly administered policies and procedures that mandated mask wearing and offered PPE to all of my cops," Paladino said. "Sadly, I think real science and common sense has been ignored by the State in order to politicize the disease and keep its citizenry afraid and dependent on government intervention to solve their problems."

Cuomo enacted a state law in April requiring face coverings in public places and when unable to maintain social distancing.

Cuomo said last week that police departments should enforce the current mask laws.

"Why don't the NYPD wear masks? What signal does that send?" Cuomo said. "Wearing a mask is the law. But the police officer who's supposed to enforce the law doesn't wear a mask."

Paladino said he agreed with Cuomo’s plan to "flatten the curve" to lessen the burden on the health care system, but "we achieved that in New York State by June."

"Instead of the State employing common sense and science to dictate policy by allowing a normal lifestyle for the less vulnerable population of the State to COVID-19, in order to gain herd immunity, while cautioning high risk populations to remain locked down to protect themselves, caused many to be skeptical of the Governor's messaging," he said in his statement.