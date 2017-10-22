The Lynbrook Board of Trustees is to appoint a new mayor Monday after the death of Mayor Bill Hendrick earlier this month, a village spokeswoman said.

Deputy Mayor Alan Beach will be sworn in as mayor at 8 p.m. during the board’s regular meeting, according to an agenda. Beach, a 35-year village resident, is a retired FDNY lieutenant and was elected Lynbrook trustee in 2007.

A new trustee to fill Beach’s spot will be appointed soon, village spokeswoman Leslie Rothschild said in an email Sunday. There is to be a special election in March for the mayor and trustee seats.

Hendrick, who had served as the village’s mayor since his appointment in January 2011, died at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside on Oct. 11 following complications from a heart attack. He was 64 and also served as a village trustee from 1989 to 1993 and 1995 to 2010.

Hendrick had also worked for the Town of Hempstead as a deputy town attorney since 2008. He was appointed last yearnted to be a member of the town’s Industrial Development Agency and served as vice chairman.

The village lowered its flags to half-staff to honor Hendrick the day after his death.

Hendrick’s sons will swear Beach into their father’s position on Monday, Rothschild said.

Beach “realizes he has very large shoes to fill, but he will continue to serve tirelessly on behalf of every resident in the Village of Lynbrook,” Rothschild said.