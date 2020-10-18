Breast cancer 'walk' looked different, but carried same message

The annual Long Island Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Jones Beach had a different look Sunday, as organizers created a drive-through instead of a walk to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

With pink decorations and signs on cars, breast cancer fighters and their supporters arrived at Parking Field 5 in staggered half-hour periods to go through the 1/6 of a mile stretch that takes five minutes to drive around at 5 miles per hour, organizers said.

The event had 700 reservations, with half already arriving by 10:30 a.m., said Katie Goepfrich Schafer, senior manager of community development for the American Cancer Society of Long Island and Queens. Participants could see signatures of survivors from past years, a garden of 2,000 pinwheels honoring loved ones who have battled breast cancer and a fence of names and photos of people who are fighting the disease.

"Because COVID-19 is here and we’re going through this pandemic, we also need to remember that cancer hasn’t stopped and that we all need to have that reminder," Goepfrich Schafer said.

Laura Parlatore, 49, of Huntington, arrived at the drive-through with her husband, David Parlatore. A breast cancer survivor of nearly two years, she had pink boxing gloves, a gift given by her sister-in-law, displayed on the dashboard of the car.

"You’re going to fight and you’re going to beat it," Laura Parlatore remembered her sister-in-law telling her. "It was one of the best gifts that I received, aside from the family being by my side. It touched my heart very much."

The American Cancer Society estimated in 2020 that 276,480 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,170 will die from it. In New York alone, the cancer society estimated 17,540 will get diagnosed and 2,430 will die of the disease.