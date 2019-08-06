The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant itself new oversight powers over changes to town contracts, one day after the vendor whose contract extension prompted the reforms took legal action against Hempstead.

The town board will now have to sign off on any contract modifications, renewals or extensions that change the value of the deal by $50,000 or more.

The measure follows Newsday reports on an extension of Dover Gourmet Corp.'s contract to run the town-owned Malibu Beach Park that Hempstead's comptroller and parks commissioner approved without the town board's approval. Newsday also reported that Dover has not paid Hempstead rent on the Lido Beach recreation facility for nearly a year, accumulating a balance of $531,400.

Dover on Monday filed for declaratory judgment against the town in Nassau County Supreme Court. The Freeport company asked the court to declare the contract was "lawfully and validly extended, and remains in effect," and that Dover is entitled to a credit against any fees it owes the town for expenses "exceeding its contractually mandated capital improvement obligation."

The Malibu contract, for which Dover is to pay Hempstead $560,300 in rent this year, states the company would perform up to $10 million in capital improvements. Yamali said he has spent more than $12 million. The contract does not say the town will cover improvement costs beyond $10 million. But Yamali said town officials agreed to do so verbally and instructed him not to make the rental payments until the two sides came to terms regarding his improvement costs.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York last week served Hempstead with a subpoena for records related to Dover.