The operator of Hempstead's popular Malibu Beach Park has not paid the town rent on the property for nearly a year, accumulating a balance of $531,400, records show.

Dover Gourmet Corp. had gone seven months without paying rent on the town-owned Lido Beach complex when Hempstead’s comptroller and parks commissioner signed a five-year extension of the contract in April, according to the records, which Hempstead provided to Newsday through a Freedom of Information request.

Butch Yamali, the chief executive of the Freeport-based company, said he has not paid because the town owes him more than $2 million for some of the capital improvements he has carried out at the park, which features hundreds of beachfront cabanas as well as tennis courts, a restaurant and other amenities.

Yamali said Hempstead Comptroller Kevin Conroy, Parks Commissioner Daniel Lino and Town Attorney Joe Ra instructed him not to make the rental payments until the two sides had come to terms regarding the capital improvement costs.

"They said do not pay until we come up with an offset" for the capital improvements, Yamali said. "The town owes me money."

Lino said in a statement that the comptroller's office is reviewing Yamali's claim. If Dover exceeded its "contractually mandated capital improvement obligation, those excess monies would offset the rental and PILOT payments due," Lino said.

Dover's balance consists of $504,700 in rent and $26,700 in PILOT fees, the records show. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes."

Town spokeswoman Susie Trenkle-Pokalsky said Conroy was not available to comment.

Town Attorney Ra disputed Yamali's account.

"He's absolutely wrong. I never had a conversation with him about rent," Ra said.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen called Yamali's outstanding rent and PILOT payments "greatly concerning."

Gillen has previously criticized the contract extension, calling it a secretly negotiated "sweetheart deal" that reduced the amount Dover pays the town by $169,000 annually.

Yamali has disputed Gillen's figures.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, whose district includes Malibu Beach Park, said the town should "fully investigate" Yamali's unpaid rent.

Dover's contract with Hempstead states the company would perform up to $10 million of capital improvements. Yamali said he has spent more than $12 million.

The contract does not state that the town will cover capital improvement costs beyond $10 million. But Yamali said town officials had agreed to do so verbally.

The records obtained by Newsday include letters from the town related to the Malibu contract that are addressed to Joseph Cairo.

Cairo is the chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee. Yamali said Cairo had previously represented Dover in his capacity as a private attorney, including when the town first awarded Dover the Malibu contract in 2009.

Yamali also said Cairo's son has occasionally worked for Dover as a project manager.