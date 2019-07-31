TODAY'S PAPER
Gillen calls for resignation of parks official, investigation into Malibu Beach contract

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has called for

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has called for the town board to vote next week to annul the extension of a contract with the operator of Malibu Beach Park and to hire outside counsel to investigate the deal.    Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen on Wednesday called on her parks commissioner to resign and for the town to investigate and annul the extension of a town contract to operate Hempstead's popular Malibu Beach Park.

Butch Yamali, chief executive of Dover Gourmet Corp., which has operated the Lido Beach complex since 2009, countered that Gillen was sensationalizing the contract to bolster her re-election campaign and said he plans to sue the supervisor for defamation.

The escalating conflict follows a Newsday report Tuesday on town records showing that Dover has not paid Hempstead rent on the popular beachside recreation facility for nearly a year, accumulating a balance of $531,400.

Yamali said he has not paid because the town owes him more than $2 million for capital improvements he has carried out at the park, which features beachfront cabanas, tennis courts, a restaurant and other amenities.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gillen said Parks Commissioner Daniel Lino has "failed the taxpayers" by not collecting Yamali's rent and by negotiating "verbal side deals" that reduced what Yamali pays the town to run Malibu.

Lino did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Gillen also called for the town board next week to vote to annul the extension and hire outside counsel to investigate it. 

Yamali called Gillen's statements on the contract a "shameless political attack" and said "the supervisor is desperately playing politics for her failing campaign."

In a statement, Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, whose district includes Malibu, called Yamali's nonpayment of rent "unacceptable" and said she "strongly" supports hiring an outside counsel to investigate the matter.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead.

