There was no shortage of creative shoe choices during Malverne High School’s pre-prom red carpet photo-op on June 13. But among the classic oxfords and rhinestone-studded loafers, Anthony Marco walked the red carpet in brown combat boots — a preview of what he’ll wear all the time in the next chapter of his life.

Marco will be leaving for the U. S. Military Academy at West Point on Sunday.

“I actually watched a military series called ‘Band of Brothers’ when I was about 10 years old and I was just completely captivated by it,” said Marco, 18. “From that moment on, I wanted to go to West Point and I’ve finally done it.”

He says he wore the Belleville-brand boots to prom to express how meaningful it is for him to attend West Point, but they are much more than a fashion statement.

“These are going to be the same boots that I wear for cadet basic training this July at West Point,” he explained.

Marco isn’t the only Malverne senior headed to a service academy. Jack Cecere, who was co-salutatorian with Marco, will enter the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Thursday.

“You only get one life,” said Cecere. “I just want to make the most of it now serving my country and doing as much as I possibly can for those around me.”

Marco will be pursuing a dual major in history and economics, while Cecere will major in mechanical engineering. Along with being co-salutatorians, they were also both members of the Malverne marching band, which placed first in their division at the New York State Field Band Conference championships last October.

Marco attended the prom with his younger sister, Olivia, while Cecere went with longtime friend Juliana Fidalgo. The four were seated with their group of friends at table 11 at The Inn at New Hyde Park.

“I’m looking forward to the food, personally,” laughed Marco. “That’s definitely going to be a big thing and then enjoying the last few memories with my friends.”

Their parents also got the special memory of watching their kids head down the red carpet before military service calls — and shared some bittersweet pride over their sons’ decisions.

“I have mixed feelings. I didn't think [reporting to the academy] was going to happen so soon after graduation. I think that's hard for me,” said Jack’s dad, Ralph Cecere, who was there with Jack’s mom Eva Alonso-Cecere. “I know he’ll do a good job. He’s a great young man and I wish him the best of luck.”

“In the beginning, we weren’t sure,” said Anita Marco, Anthony’s mom. “We thought maybe he’d change his mind but he didn’t, so we support him fully. At the end of the day, I really think Tony’s going to be a leader, a world leader.”