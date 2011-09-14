Man charged with entering neighbor's home

A Bethpage man has been arrested on burglary charges after police found him inside a neighbor's home Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Eighth Squad detectives said Frank Ginsberg, 22, of 9 Robin Court, was seen by a neighbor entering another home on his block through a rear entrance at about 12:38 p.m.

The neighbor called police, who found Ginsberg inside the home, and he was arrested, police said.

Ginsberg is charged with second-degree burglary and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.