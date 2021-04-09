TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Man and his dog fatally struck in Massapequa, Nassau police say

Nassau police investigate a fatal collision on Merrick

Nassau police investigate a fatal collision on Merrick Road in Massapequa Thursday night. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A Jeep driver struck and killed a pedestrian and his dog Thursday evening in Massapequa, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The male pedestrian, 30, and dog had been trying to cross Merrick Road southbound at about 7:51 p.m. when the driver of the 2003 Jeep, heading west, struck them, a police news release said.

The crash occurred just west of Forest Avenue, the release said.

"As a result of the collision the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County police medic. The victim’s dog was also fatally struck," the release said.

The Jeep driver stayed at the crash scene. The release said that criminality was ruled out but did not explain. Nor were details disclosed such as the driver’s speed and the lighting of the roadway.

The victim’s name was not disclosed.

In 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, there were 1,414 pedestrians struck on Long Island, and 60 killed. Of those, 905 were hit in Nassau, with 29 killed, and 509 were hit in Suffolk, with 31 killed, according to New York State’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Nassau top stories

Meadow Drive School in Albertson. Police: School put on lockdown after threat
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed annex, bordered by Penn Station expansion moving forward with $1.3B in new budget
Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases When will life get back to normal? Medical experts weigh in.
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas speaks at Nassau DA drops scores of marijuana, prostitution cases due to law changes
Amisha Forbes, left, with her attorney, Fred Brewington, Lawsuit: NUMC guard faced harassment, discrimination
On the long road back from COVID-19, experts say driving on LI will be tough
Didn’t find what you were looking for?