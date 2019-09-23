TODAY'S PAPER
Man fatally shot at N. Amityville apartment complex, police say

Suffolk County Police and other officials at the scene of the fatal shooting in North Amityville Sunday night. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the grounds of an apartment complex in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the victim as Jesiah Lowe, and said he was found shot once at Andpress Plaza on Harrison Avenue, across from the Amityville Cemetery, at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was transported via North Amityville Rescue ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said there have been no arrests in the shooting and have not released details of the investigation other than that it is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

