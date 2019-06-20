Detectives are trying to solve the mystery of what happened to a man found with severe head trauma and other injuries Thursday in a Hempstead parking lot.

Hempstead Village police discovered the man, 35, lying in the parking lot at 78 N. Franklin Street at about 6:50 a.m. That is a shopping center parking lot outside the Calvary Tabernacle church.

He suffered a fractured skull, along with several cuts and bruises, and was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said Thursday night.

Investigators don't know if the man was attacked, or if he fell or was the victim of another crime.

Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to contact 800-244-TIPS.