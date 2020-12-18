TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Man hit by U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Levittown, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Thursday in Levittown, Nassau County police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 46-year-old man, was walking southbound on Jerusalem Avenue, near Mallard Road, when he was hit by the postal vehicle at about 5 p.m. It was unclear if weather conditions had a role in the incident.

The man suffered what police described as "multiple trauma injuries to his head and body" and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. Police said the USPS driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The postal vehicle went through a brake and safety check, police said. Homicide Squad detectives are contuining the investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, Looking ahead to 2021: What can Long Islanders expect?
An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena, Looking ahead to 2021: What can Long Islanders expect?
Nassau activists say the county should hold off Judge issues temporary restraining order on Nassau police labor deal
A sign at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan signals NYC suspends elective surgeries amid persistent COVID-19 spread
Shoveling snow can be hazardous to the health Tips to stay healthy while shoveling snow
New York-based Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech Hospitals discover extra dose in Pfizer-BioNTech vials
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search