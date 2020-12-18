A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Thursday in Levittown, Nassau County police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 46-year-old man, was walking southbound on Jerusalem Avenue, near Mallard Road, when he was hit by the postal vehicle at about 5 p.m. It was unclear if weather conditions had a role in the incident.

The man suffered what police described as "multiple trauma injuries to his head and body" and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. Police said the USPS driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The postal vehicle went through a brake and safety check, police said. Homicide Squad detectives are contuining the investigation.