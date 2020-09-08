TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian killed in Bethpage collision, Nassau police say

Nassau County police investigate after a pedestrian is

Nassau County police investigate after a pedestrian is struck and killed on Hempstead Turnpike between Stewart Avenue and Hicksville Road Monday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the cause of a crash that left a 42-year-old male pedestrian dead Monday night in Bethpage.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Nassau County police said the man was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike from north to south near Stewart Avenue when he was struck by a westbound 2018 Jaguar at about 9:20 p.m. The driver of the Jaguar, identified as a 28-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said the pedestrian suffered "multiple trauma injuries" and died at the scene.

Police conducted a brake and safety check on the car and said that the investigation was continuing Tuesday.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

