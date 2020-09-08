Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the cause of a crash that left a 42-year-old male pedestrian dead Monday night in Bethpage.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Nassau County police said the man was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike from north to south near Stewart Avenue when he was struck by a westbound 2018 Jaguar at about 9:20 p.m. The driver of the Jaguar, identified as a 28-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said the pedestrian suffered "multiple trauma injuries" and died at the scene.

Police conducted a brake and safety check on the car and said that the investigation was continuing Tuesday.