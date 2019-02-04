This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

The idea of jail brought both Edward Mangano, then Nassau’s chief government leader, and his wife Linda to tears as they fabricated stories at a 2015 meeting in their home to explain a trail of bribes, the prosecution’s star witness testified Monday at the couple’s retrial.

But later Monday, the defense started an aggressive assault on the character of Harendra Singh, a former self-proclaimed restaurant mogul — an email moniker he gave himself — who now has admittedly fallen into financial and criminal disgrace.

In Singh’s second day of testimony, Edward Mangano’s attorney began a cross-examination of a man he has portrayed to jurors as a liar who is trying to save himself from a long prison sentence for his own crimes.

Defense attorney Kevin Keating’s questioning of Singh followed direct testimony in which the government witness recalled one of the four occasions he said he met with the Manganos to get his “story straight” about how to describe Linda Mangano’s work for his company and other alleged bribes.

Singh said one of those meetings was in February 2015 after the FBI served her with a grand jury subpoena demanding evidence of work she did for the businessman at what he now claims was a “no-show job.”

Singh said he met the couple at their Bethpage home to make up a story that “was not true” about Linda’s employment in a job he said she “never showed up for,” before talk turned to vacation expenses he covered for them — other alleged bribes.

“Oh my god, I’m going to end up in jail,” Linda Mangano said, according to Singh’s testimony.

Then with his wife already in tears, Edward Mangano began crying too, Singh said from the witness stand in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Don’t worry. I’m going to jail, not you,” Singh said Edward Mangano replied.

The testimony rankled at least one person seated in a courtroom row occupied by Mangano supporters.

“God!” blurted out Ed Ward, who served as a deputy county executive in Mangano’s administration.

Singh’s testimony came during his second day of on the stand in the case.

Prosecutor Catherine Mirabile continued to draw out answers that the government says show the restaurateur bribed Edward Mangano with a series of valuable perks in exchange for lucrative county contracts and tens of millions of dollars in loans backed by the Town of Oyster Bay.

Mirabile used bills, credit card statements, text messages and emails Monday to try to corroborate Singh’s claim that he won business in return for showering the couple with gifts.

“Anything and everything, whatever he requested, I complied with that,” Singh said Monday.

The couple’s first trial ended in a mistrial in May. Edward Mangano, 56, pleaded not guilty to seven felony offenses in all — charges of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy.

Linda Mangano, 55, who also pleaded not guilty, is standing trial on five felony counts — charges that include lying to the FBI about her work for Singh.

The defense insists Edward Mangano didn’t take any official action in return for Singh’s expenditures, which the couple says were gifts from a longtime family friend.

Besides the alleged “no-show” job, the government has alleged the bribes included wood flooring for the Mangano’s bedroom, free meals and five vacations, two chairs worth more than $3,000 each and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons on his 21st birthday.

Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, previously pleaded guilty to evading taxes and bribing Edward Mangano, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Venditto won an acquittal in May and prosecutors never charged de Blasio with any crimes.

A pay-to-play strategy became a key component of Singh’s business early on, the witness has testified. Singh said Monday it became so integral to the survival of his restaurant empire that after Mangano was elected to a second term of office, he put off a 2013 meeting with a loan broker so he wouldn’t miss the incumbent’s swearing-in.

“As you know, all my projects revolve around politics. I cannot afford missing Mangano’s oath taking. Please understand that,” read a Singh email he recounted for jurors Monday.

The businessman went on to testify during questioning by Mirabile on Monday about meetings he said he had with Michael Sposato, who was then Nassau County’s sheriff. The meeting happened as Singh said he worked to land a six-figure contract to supply the county jail with bread and rolls — another alleged kickback from the county executive.

Singh said he met with Sposato — a former jail cook — between 20 and 25 times between the spring of 2011 and spring of 2012 in order to lobby for the $200,000 bread and rolls deal.

Nine of those meetings took place at a Hicksville pancake house, according to Singh, who testified that the two texted each other in code to avoid openly discussing the contract.

“I was told by Mike Sposato that I shouldn’t be texting or emailing or talking directly to him on the phone about the bread and rolls contract,” Singh testified.

He explained a May 2012 text to Sposato — “any news on war front” — by saying “war” was a code word for contract.

Singh eventually won the deal, but pulled out after his wife Ruby’s small storefront bakery wasn’t able to handle the volume, testimony showed.