This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

A lawyer for former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano continued Tuesday to try to chip away at the credibility of the prosecution’s main witness in his client’s federal corruption retrial as restaurateur Harendra Singh took the stand for a third day.

Nassau’s former chief government official and his wife, Linda Mangano, are standing trial for the second time on felony charges after authorities say they benefited from bribes Singh gave Edward Mangano in exchange for county contracts and tens of millions of dollars in Town of Oyster Bay-backed loans.

Defense attorney Kevin Keating of Garden City emphasized Tuesday through Singh's testimony that Oyster Bay had backed a loan for the restaurateur years before Mangano took the helm of countywide political office.

“They never said no to you, did they?” the defense attorney asked Singh of Oyster Bay officials at one point.

“Whatever I asked for, they did, correct,” Singh replied.

The Manganos' first trial ended in May in a mistrial, the same court proceeding that ended in an acquittal for their one-time co-defendant, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto.

Prosecutors have alleged Mangano used his influence with Venditto to get Oyster Bay officials to agree to backing loans for Singh — an idea the defense has decried as “desperate.”

Keating told jurors in his opening statement that Edward Mangano only took office as county executive in 2010, and didn’t have the clout only a few months later to induce Venditto, a longtime GOP leader, into doing a loan deal for Singh.

The witness testified Tuesday that he began running lucrative concessions operations on Oyster Bay-owned property in 1998, when Venditto became supervisor. Singh said he first won a three-month emergency contract to run concessions at the town-owned golf course in Woodbury that year, with two options to extend it and a monthly rent of $8,000.

But Singh agreed that he had “bigger plans” for the property known as Woodlands, and wanted to expand his operations. So he then spoke with Venditto, Leonard Genova, then the town’s deputy supervisor, and Frederick Mei, then an Oyster Bay deputy town attorney, according to his testimony.

Singh said that in 2000, he signed a new agreement that gave him control of the property for two decades, even though the town already had him locked in at that point for another five years. But the new deal called for the restaurateur to make major capital improvements at the golf course’s clubhouse.

“Ed Mangano wouldn’t be county executive for a decade, right?” Keating asked.

Singh agreed.

The witness said the town also cut his rent in half because of property improvements he’d planned. While the agreement called for $2.1 million in improvements in three years, Singh said his expansion and other renovations added up to $4.6 million.

But Singh admitted he funded some of the improvements with a mortgage he fraudulently took out on property his father owned, which later contributed to the man’s bankruptcy filing at age 82.

However, town officials were thrilled by the changes, according to Singh, who testified that improvements meant lucrative weddings and banquets could be hosted on the grounds.

At the same time, Singh’s friendships with Genova and Mei deepened, according to more testimony from the witness.

By 2005, Singh had finished improvements at Woodlands, and with 15 years still to go on his concessions agreement, the town exercised its 10-year option immediately after the restaurateur made a request with Genova, the witness said.

Singh also agreed that Mangano didn't become county executive until five years later.

The witness said he soon also won a bid to run concessions at Tobay Beach for 20 years — with two 10-year options — after Mei and Genova kept the request for vendor proposals "vague, so other bidders wouldn't know what the town wanted."

Under more questioning from Keating, Singh said he didn't know if that qualified as "bid-rigging."

The former restaurateur said he expanded the concession facilities at the South Shore beach site and the business sometimes brought in $100,000 a week in cash if the weather was agreeable.

But even still, Singh said the town never took a cut of the business' gross income as part of his rent — an option their agreement laid out — and rather kept the rent at the annual baseline of about $75,000.

Around 2006 or 2007, Singh built and furnished a conference room in the basement of his flagship restaurant, H.R. Singletons in Bethpage, for Venditto to use so he could smoke inside and work in private, the witness said.

Then in 2008, Singh paid for Mei and his niece to travel to South Korea, according to his testimony.

He said he did so at a time when he was looking for more extensions on his town concessions — and said Oyster Bay agreed around then to convert his concessions agreement at the Woodlands to a 50-year deal with no hike in rent.

Mei, by this point, was even advising Singh on how to get the town to reduce his rent, according to an email showed in court.

But Singh said Mei wasn't the only town official doing his bidding in return for favors.

The government witness testified he gave town board member Joseph Muscarella a half-price wedding, and discounted a wedding for town board member Anthony Macagnone.

Singh said Oyster Bay official Frank Nocerino, who worked in public safety and later the parks department, got free golfing, along with a half-priced family wedding at the Woodlands and another at The Water's Edge — a Queens venue the restaurateur bought in 2008 for $7 million.

Other Oyster Bay officials got free food, according to Singh.

"Everybody in the Town of Oyster Bay knew Harendra Singh, right?" Keating asked.

Singh agreed.

"They wanted to keep you happy?" the lawyer inquired next.

"Yes," the witness replied.

But Singh said he started "having financial difficulties" by 2008.

By then, he had bought his mansion for $1.75 million, along with two properties in Bethpage for a total of $780,000 and another property in Lattingtown for $1.2 million, Singh said.

The witness added that by 2010, he owned seven or eight restaurants, before adding a diner to his business empire in 2012 and another restaurant in 2013.

Keating didn't ask Singh about the 2010 town-backed loan that prosecutors allege Mangano used his influence to make happen for the restaurateur, but inquired about two other Oyster Bay-backed loans the witness said he got in 2011 and 2012.

Singh also testified that he told one of his employees in 2014 to forge Venditto's signature on another loan application, after Mei said it was fine to do it because the town would end up approving it.

Throughout the trial, the defense has sought to portray Singh as a liar and cheat who would say anything as a witness against the Manganos in an attempt to earn leniency at his own upcoming sentencing.

Prosecutors say Singh gave Linda Mangano a “no-show” job, along with other alleged bribes of wood flooring for the couple’s bedroom, five vacations, a slew of free meals, a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons and two expensive chairs.

But the defense insists the expenditures were gifts from a longtime family friend and that Edward Mangano never reciprocated with any government action.

Edward Mangano, 56, faces seven felony charges that include conspiracy, extortion and federal program bribery. Linda Mangano, 55, is standing trial on five felony charges that include lying to the FBI about her employment with Singh.

Singh's cross-examination is slated to continue throughout Tuesday afternoon.