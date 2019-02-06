This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

An attorney for former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano attacked the idea Wednesday that his client — who is standing trial with his wife on corruption charges — was the driving force behind restaurateur Harendra Singh landing a contract to supply bread and rolls to the county jail.

Prosecutors claim that 2012 contract, worth about $200,000, was one alleged kickback the former county executive provided in exchange for a stream of bribes that Singh paid him after he ascended to the county government’s helm.

Singh’s continued cross-examination comes on his fourth day of testimony in U.S. District Court in Central Islip at the retrial of the former county executive, 56, and his wife, Linda Mangano, 55, both of Bethpage.

She is accused of lying to the FBI in an attempt to cover up what the government says was a “no-show” job that Singh gave her in 2010 — another one of the alleged bribes. The first trial ended in a mistrial.

Defense attorney Kevin Keating on Wednesday tried to cast doubt on Singh’s account that his client, Edward Mangano, first raised the idea of Singh’s San Remo Bakery getting the jail contract after Singh brought cookies, pastries and bread to the Manganos’ home in 2010 after acquiring the Massapequa shop.

“So Ed eats some cookies and pastries from an Italian bakery and says maybe you can provide 150,000 loaves of white bread at the Nassau County jail?” Keating asked Singh.

“I brought some bread as well and he was very fond of the bread,” Singh replied.

The witness couldn’t remember, when Keating asked, if that bread was a baguette.

Earlier in the retrial, Singh testified he met with Michael Sposato, then Nassau’s sheriff and in charge of running the jail under Mangano’s administration, between 20 and 25 times in 2012 to lobby for the contract.

The prosecution witness testified that the two even used code words at Sposato’s request when texting about the deal, and said they often met at a Hicksville pancake house.

But Keating on Wednesday sought to distance his client from the bread and rolls deal by pointing out that Singh met Sposato through Timothy Driscoll, now a state Supreme Court justice, not through Edward Mangano.

Singh testified that he wasn’t friends with Sposato and only met with him about the bread and rolls contract.

However, Keating then seized on Singh’s testimony from the Manganos’ first trial, quoting Singh as saying he met the sheriff before Mangano became county executive and “that developed into a friendship where we talked once a week.”

The prosecution contends Edward Mangano steered the bread and rolls contract from a low bidder to Singh, whose company eventually won the deal but had to back out when his bakery, run by his wife Ruby, couldn’t handle the job’s volume.

The defense claims Singh won only part of the contract after the late Peter Schmitt, the former presiding officer of Nassau’s legislature, stressed that contracts should go to local vendors.

Schmitt suggested the bid be split, and awarded by line items, between Singh’s bakery and a Rockland contractor after there was a tie in the sealed bids for $185,000 of a $193,000 contract, Keating has told jurors.

The defense attorney on Wednesday got Singh to concede that he'd told federal prosecutors during a meeting in June 2016 that the bread and rolls contract came his way through Schmitt.

Singh also conceded, after Keating confronted him with text messages, that he kept meeting with Sposato for pancakes almost monthly in 2014, long after the bread and rolls contract issue was settled.

Edward Mangano is standing trial on seven felony offenses that include federal program bribery, conspiracy and extortion. Linda Mangano is standing trial on five felony offenses that include conspiring to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

The defense claims Edward Mangano took no official government action in exchange for what they’ve called gifts from a longtime family friend.

Keating introduced as evidence Wednesday a text message exchange between Singh and Linda Mangano from around the time of her 50th birthday in 2013, in which Singh called it an "honor" to attend a party for her and said he loved her and husband.

"Love you more," Linda Mangano texted back.

Singh’s cross-examination is expected to continue for the rest of Wednesday's court session.