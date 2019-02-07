This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

The businessman who claims he bribed former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano with perks that included a “no-show” job for the GOP official’s wife acknowledged Thursday that he told his one-time lawyer on a wiretapped call that Mangano’s spouse should just tell the truth about the employment.

“There’s nothing there,” former restaurateur Harendra Singh told his former attorney, Joseph Conway.

The testimony emerged during Singh’s fifth day on the witness stand in the corruption retrial of Mangano and his wife, Linda, in federal court in Central Islip.

The Bethpage couple is standing trial on felony charges that include conspiracy to obstruct a grand jury probe after their first trial ended last year in a mistrial.

Besides Linda Mangano’s $450,000 job, prosecutors claim Singh also bribed Edward Mangano with free meals, five vacations, wood flooring for the couple’s bedroom, two luxury chairs and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of the Manganos’ sons.

But defense attorney Kevin Keating on Thursday used a wiretap recording of Singh speaking to Conway to bring out that Singh once told the Mineola lawyer that Linda Mangano shouldn’t conceal anything about her job from authorities.

On the wiretap, Singh told Conway that while Linda Mangano had “a tendency to talk too much,” he still wasn’t concerned.

The star prosecution witness then explained the wiretap conversation by testifying that he was keeping the truth from his attorney about giving Linda Mangano a "no-show job" and paying bribes to her husband.

“That was something I didn’t want to tell Joe,” Singh testified.

The witness added that Conway represented several people at that time who were possible investigation targets and that he didn’t trust him.

But Keating countered with a wiretap recording in which Singh told his wife that Conway had been “a godsend,” and then another in which he told his brother that the attorney had been “a miracle person.”

The defense is trying to portray Singh as a liar and a cheat who stole from his own father and is testifying against the Manganos, longtime family friends, to try to gain leniency at the upcoming sentencing for his own crimes of tax evasion and bribery.

Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, also acknowledged Thursday that Edward Mangano paid for some of the expenses on the five vacations that prosecutors say were among bribes the businessman lavished on the former county executive in exchange for illicit kickbacks that included two county contracts.

On a 2010 trip to Niagara Falls, Mangano paid for at least one dinner for the two families, Singh agreed.

In 2011, the families took another road trip, this time to Saratoga Springs to visit Singh’s brother, according to testimony. That time, Singh’s brother paid for the Manganos to stay in a hotel, the witness agreed.

Singh also said Edward Mangano picked up the tab for both families to go on an airboat tour of the Everglades during a 2011 trip to Marco Island.

Before that trip, Singh had given the birth dates of Mangano family members to his travel agency for plane tickets, telling the vendor to save the information because “we’re going to be taking a lot of trips.”

Singh testified Thursday that while an email also showed his brother’s family was included in the group, he was referring only to the Manganos.

The witness acknowledged the Manganos paid their own hotel bill on a 2014 trip to Amelia Island.

“I remember I paid for most of the meals, but they may have paid for some,” Singh said.

The witness denied telling Edward Mangano at one point that his credit card was flush with points because of heavy use, allowing him to use the points for vacations together.

Singh said he paid for the families to travel to Turks and Caicos, but acknowledged that he also paid for his own brother’s family to go.

The defense on Thursday morning also brought out a wiretap recording of Singh speaking to a friend, former Nassau County Police Det. Roger Paganuzzi, about the federal investigation and what agents might want from Singh.

“I don’t know anything about politicians,” Singh said on that wiretap. “I’d have to lie if I said anything about politicians.”

Linda Mangano’s attorney is expected to question Singh later Thursday.