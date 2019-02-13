This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

Former Oyster Bay Town Attorney Leonard Genova testified Wednesday in Edward Mangano’s federal corruption retrial that the GOP official played a key role as Nassau county executive in securing the town’s backing for millions in loans for a restaurateur that prosecutors have alleged were payback for bribes.

As soon as Mangano took the helm of Nassau’s government in January 2010, he began lobbying John Venditto, then the town’s longtime supervisor, to help Harendra Singh get business financing, according to the witness.

Even after Oyster Bay’s outside counsel strongly opposed such a deal, a call from Mangano to Venditto in April 2010 put the effort back on track, Genova said.

“The call from Ed Mangano to John Venditto changed the town’s position,” the witness recalled, adding that it signaled: “The town is going in a different direction.”

Genova, 55, of Massapequa Park, testified under an immunity order in U.S. District Court in Central Islip at the second trial of the former county executive and his wife, Linda Mangano.

The Bethpage couple is standing trial for the second time on felony charges after a mistrial in May at the same proceeding in which Venditto won an acquittal on corruption charges.

Prosecutors say restaurateur Harendra Singh bribed Mangano with perks that included a $450,000 no-show job for his wife, along with vacations and free meals.

The government claims Mangano reciprocated with illegal kickbacks that included using his political clout to influence Oyster Bay officials into vouching for Singh with indirect backing on $20 million in business loans.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Genova, who for decades was Venditto’s number two in Oyster Bay’s political pecking order, said his boss told him soon after Mangano took office in January 2010 that Singh was having trouble getting financing to make improvements at town facilities where he had food venue concession agreements.

Genova said Venditto asked him to extend the town’s creditworthiness to Singh to help him, prompting him to contact the town’s outside counsel, Jonathan Sinnreich, since Oyster Bay had never been part of such a transaction at that point.

But the witness said Sinnreich’s major misgivings about such a deal became “my red light,” an indication “the town wouldn’t be moving forward.”

Genova said he told Venditto about Sinnreich’s objections and Venditto “wasn’t really phased,” before later telling him Mangano had gotten in touch and asked him “to reach out to Rivkin Radler to get this done.”

The witness said any loan deal for Singh had been a “no-go” until that conversation, when he then did as Venditto instructed.

“I was overruled at this point,” Genova said.

Genova, who also served Oyster Bay’s deputy supervisor, resigned from his job in early 2017, not long after he hired his own attorney in October 2016 and began talking to prosecutors without what he described as interference from town attorneys who had told him to answer questions narrowly and not volunteer anything.

A judge later signed an immunity order requiring Genova to testify if called as a witness, nullifying his right not to incriminate itself and protecting him from prosecution in connection with any related crimes.

Prosecutors sometimes seek immunity orders, usually after extensive negotiations with a person’s attorney, if that individual provides information helpful to their case.