This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler and Andrew Smith. It was written by Fuller.

Testimony in the corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive and his wife Linda was paused briefly Thursday morning when a distraught woman began crying and aggressively gesturing with her finger toward witness Leonard Genova, Oyster Bay’s former deputy town supervisor and town attorney, who was on the stand for the second day.

The woman, who identified herself as Theresa Walch, said she was forced out in 2016 of a Syosset mobile home park that Genova and his family owned, was asked to leave the courtroom after her outburst.

Walch, from her second-row seat behind the defense table, was visibly shaking and crying – and pointed at Genova – as Edward Mangano’s defense attorney Kevin Keating questioned Genova about his family’s ownership of the mobile home park and their eviction of the residents.

The judge’s clerk alerted a court security officer to the woman, and she was asked to leave the courtroom. The judge called for a sidebar with the attorneys, presumably to discuss the issue, and testimony continued soon after.

“He’s a liar,” the woman said in an interview outside the courtroom. “Everything he said was a lie. He’s a liar. That man was the devil.”

Walch added: “He used his power in the town to railroad us out of our homes.”

Walch said she read in Newsday that Genova was testifying and decided to come to the courthouse to see him face-to-face.

She said her emotions were triggered by Genova's testimony and she became really upset by how he answered Keating’s questions. Genova had said he was unsure if he still had an ownership stake in the mobile home park at the time or if it had been transferred to his father.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He started denying what he did,” said Walch. “He was lying.”

Walch went to the overflow courtroom down the hall to continue watching Genova’s testimony.