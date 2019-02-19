Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday in the political corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda.

As the retrial enters its fifth week at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, prosecutors are expected to call their final witnesses this week. It's unclear whether defense attorneys for the Manganos will put on a case. At the last trial, they called no witnesses.

Prosecutors claim that Edward Mangano took bribes in the form of a $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano and lavish gifts like chairs, a watch and vacations from restaurateur and Town of Oyster Bay concessionaire Harendra Singh in exchange for providing Singh with county contracts worth approximately $750,000 and $20 million in town-backed loans.

Edward Mangano, 56, is charged with seven felony counts, including federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano, 55, is accused of lying to the FBI when questioned about her job with Singh. She is charged with five felony counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The Manganos have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defense attorneys claim the gifts and Linda Mangano’s job were an expression of their decades-long friendship with Singh, not bribes, stressing that Mangano, then a newly elected county executive, didn’t have the power to get Singh loan guarantees in Oyster Bay. Further, they contend, Singh only got paid for a $238,000 emergency food contract to provide meals to county workers in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy in 2012. And Mangano was simply too busy dealing with the storm and its impaling effects to be involved in getting Singh a contract.

Linda Mangano’s attorney has denied she lied to the FBI and produced some work she did for Singh’s company, chiefly over a few months in 2010.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But prosecutors, in their opening statement and as they’ve questioned various witnesses, have stressed the timeline: The gifts from Singh, they allege, only started in 2010 as Mangano began his reign as county executive.

The retrial of the Manganos, estimated to last between five to seven weeks, kicked off with opening statements on Jan. 22.

Singh, the government’s star witness, spent six days testifying at the retrial, compared to the 13 days he spent on the stand during the first trial.

Additionally, Singh wasn’t the first witness to testify at the retrial, as he had been last time. Prosecutors instead chose to buffer Singh with other witnesses — some of his former employees and Nassau County workers — after some jurors at the first trial said they questioned Singh’s credibility.

At both trials, defense attorneys for the Manganos have attacked Singh, who has pleaded guilty to bribing the former county executive and other elected officials, as a backstabbing former close friend who’s lying in order to save himself from a lengthy prison sentence. The defense has also harped on the slew of financial crimes that Singh has admitted to committing over his time in the restaurant industry.

The government has called fewer witnesses this time around and so far has not called Fred Mei, the former Town of Oyster Bay deputy town attorney who wore a wire for the government to record conversations with Singh, to testify at the retrial.

In one recording, Singh said he got “nothing, nothing” from Mangano when asked by Mei. Singh and Mei also testified at the first trial that Singh bribed Mei with cash payments, a leased BMW and trips to India and South Korea in exchange for help with his town business. But Singh testified that he was lying because he “compartmentalized” his bribes and didn’t share that information with others – even if he was bribing them, too.

Singh, who is awaiting sentencing, is on home confinement in his Laurel Hollow mansion, but is permitted to leave his house for his new job working at a real estate company in Hicksville.

The Manganos' first trial lasted 12 weeks and resulted in a mistrial. Then co-defendant, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, who was accused of helping Singh access the town-backed loans in exchange for limo rides and free meals at Singh's restaurants, was acquitted of all charges.