This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

The executive chef for Harendra Singh's one-time restaurant empire testified Wednesday at the federal corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, that he had no clue the GOP official's spouse was on the payroll.

But he frequently saw the couple eating at the flagship property and at company food tastings.

"I never saw Mrs. Mangano working in the offices or anywhere," said prosecution witness Dave Salony, who worked for Singh from 1997 until 2014.

But the chef said Linda Mangano was far from absent from Singh's restaurant scene, with her and her husband often sharing meals with Singh and his wife, Ruby, at the Singh Hospitality Group's leading restaurant, HR Singletons in Bethpage.

When Singh opened new restaurants, the couple also attended, as guests of the owner, the food tasting events that were designed to test recipes and gather feedback, according to Salony.

"She usually sat with Mr. Singh and Ruby," he told Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Caffarone in U.S. District Court in Central Islip of Linda Mangano.

"Eating free food?" Caffarone asked.

"Just like everyone else," the witness replied.

Salony's testimony followed similar accounts Tuesday from prosecution witnesses who said Linda Mangano's perch in a top marketing job at Singh's company was completely unknown to them as they handled that type of work for the business.

Prosecutors are aiming to prove as the trial's fifth week continues that Linda Mangano lied to the FBI about her alleged $450,000 “no-show” job that they say was among several bribes Singh paid to Edward Mangano.

Both outside contractors and in-house employees who were involved in marketing and other communications duties for Singh testified Tuesday and Wednesday that they had little or no contact with Linda Mangano in the workplace.

Two witness said Tuesday that when they did, they believed it was because the county executive's wife was seeking information in order to publish an ad for Singh's business in a weekly newspaper she ran, the Bethpage Tribune, and not because she worked for him.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, witnesses also described handling tasks the Bethpage woman took credit for when the FBI came knocking in 2015 to ask about her role in Singh’s business, statements that now have her facing charges that include allegations she lied 11 times to federal officials.

Prosecutors say Singh began paying Linda Mangano $100,000 a year starting in April 2010 as one of several bribes the former self-described “restaurant mogul” paid Edward Mangano after the GOP official ascended that January to the top spot in Nassau’s government.

Other alleged bribes included free meals and travel, two luxury chairs, wood flooring for the couple’s bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons.

The government claims Edward Mangano paid Singh back by steering two county contracts to him that together were worth more than $400,000, and using his political clout to push through the Town of Oyster Bay’s backing of $20 million in loans for the restaurateur.

Linda Mangano, 55, is facing five felony charges that include making false statements to the FBI, along with obstruction of justice and conspiracy charges.

Edward Mangano, 56, is on trial on seven felony charges that include bribery, extortion and conspiracy.

The Bethpage couple’s first trial lasted three months and ended in May in a mistrial. As part of that proceeding, jurors acquitted former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto of corruption charges.

The Manganos’ defense team has portrayed Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, as a liar and a cheat who is trying to gain leniency before his sentencing for bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion by testifying against the couple. The perks he gave them, according to the defense, were simply gifts from a longtime family friend.

A grand jury's indictment against the Manganos alleges in part that Linda Mangano lied when she told the FBI she handled the menu changes and new color schemes for Singh's restaurants, and that she provided input about food on the menu for three restaurants that included Besi Pizza and Fuego Picante.

Salony testified Wednesday that Linda Mangano had no input in any of the planning or execution of menu changes for Besi Pizza or Fuego Picante, or on the latter restaurant's redesign, including the color choice for the property's décor.

The chef said a team of Singh employees, including himself, other managers and Singh, created the menus and then had a marketing employee do the design work.

During a cross-examination, the defense hammered home for jurors that Salony was testifying under a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for failing to pay taxes on his full income from 2012 to 2015.

Linda Mangano's attorney, John Carman, also honed in on the fact that Salony didn't pay taxes on most of his income for nearly two decades.

The witness agreed with Carman that the non-prosecution agreement is "valuable" to him because the government wouldn't criminally charge him for not paying his taxes for three years — with other years being outside the scope of the legal limitations due to the passage of time.

Salony told the defense attorney he didn't calculate the amount of taxes he'd failed to pay.

"Have you paid back one penny?" Carman asked.

"No," Salony said.

"Interest?" the lawyer inquired.

"No," the witness replied.

Salony also agreed he was avoiding financial responsibility, but added: "That's not why I'm here. I'm here to tell the truth."

But Carman soon pointed to the defense table.

"You're not gonna have to sit here, correct?"

"Correct," Salony said.

Later Wednesday, hospitality design firm owner Karen Dellago, whom Singh hired in 2012 to renovate the space at Fuego Picante, testified she interacted with Singh, Salony, and two other outside contractors for Singh, but never with Linda Mangano.

Dellago said she went to design meetings to discuss colors, concepts and menu design from July 2012 to April 2013 for Fuego Picante and Singh's Chow Down Diner, but the county executive's wife wasn't involved.

The witness also said she never recalled a case where a Singh employee credited an idea to Linda Mangano.

Attorney Sara Pervez, another lawyer for Linda Mangano, asked Dellago during a cross-examination about questions the FBI posed when they interviewed her in 2017 for the Mangano investigation.

She told Pervez the FBI didn't really ask her about how much time she spent on projects, but "it was more a time frame."

The witness also said she told the FBI she designed Fuego Picante's interior in 2012.

"Did you tell them you did the colors?" Pervez asked.

"Yes," Dellago said, before adding when pressed, that it meant she had picked the restaurant's overall color scheme.