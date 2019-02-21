Both sides rest in Mangano corruption retrial case

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

Testimony ended Thursday in the federal trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, after a series of witnesses took the stand over five weeks.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases after jurors returned to the courtroom in Central Islip after a lunch break Thursday.

The defense presented no witnesses during the trial.

The prosecution ended testimony by calling two FBI agents to the stand who relied on phone call and financial records to try to punctuate points in the government's case.

Also Thursday, a one-time manager in Harendra Singh’s now-defunct restaurant empire testified that in 2011 he saw a payroll official burst into tears when she couldn’t pay employees, but told him Linda Mangano was getting a check every week.

Witness Michael Landesberg said that was his first inkling Linda Mangano had any role at Singh Hospitality Group.

“She was very upset. She said it wasn’t right,” Landesberg said of the payroll manager. “Linda Mangano was getting paid by the company, and staff were not getting their paychecks.”

The Manganos have been standing trial in U.S. District Court for the second time on corruption charges after a separate proceeding ended in May in a mistrial. Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto won an acquittal on charges including bribery at the same proceeding.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The government claims Singh gave Edward Mangano bribes that included an alleged $450,000 “no-show” job for the former GOP leader’s wife in exchange for two county contracts and help influencing Oyster Bay officials to back $20 million in loans for the restaurateur.

Landesberg also testified during questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz that he would see Linda Mangano at various Singh restaurants, but she wasn’t working.

"She was usually eating," he said.

Landesberg is among former Singh employees and outside contractors to testify this week that they handled marketing and other tasks that Linda Mangano, 55, credited to herself when speaking to the FBI in 2015.

The charges against her include three counts of making false statements to federal officials. Her husband, who is 56, faces charges that include bribery, extortion and conspiracy.

Landesberg testified that he joined Singh’s business in 2010 and oversaw multiple restaurants within a year, including involvement every time Singh opened a new property or rebranded a restaurant that had failed.

The former Singh manager said he organized every food tasting, where kitchen staff would cook free food for family and friends to practice preparing menu offerings around the time a new venture opened to the public.

Prosecutors say Linda Mangano lied about handling Singh’s invite lists for tastings, one of the allegations against her in a grand jury's indictment.

Landesberg also said Linda Mangano wasn’t part of modifying menus at Besi Pizza, Fuego Picante or any other Singh restaurant. Another alleged lie that prosecutors say Linda Mangano told the FBI was that she had input on the menu at three Singh properties that included those two restaurants.

Landesberg also offered jurors an insider's look at the culinary perks that prosecutors say Singh used in part to bribe Edward Mangano.

Singh told staff not to charge the Manganos for their meals when they visited his restaurants, according to the prosecution witness, who said restaurant software had buttons that let staff designate certain meals as complimentary.

When the Manganos ate at the company's restaurants, staff used either the "H Comp" button, a reference to Singh's nickname, or the "VIP Comp" button, Landesberg said.

The former Singh employee also said he organized the production and delivery of food from HR Singletons, Singh's one-time flagship restaurant in Bethpage, to the county's Emergency Operations Center after superstorm Sandy hit in 2012.

He said a "small amount" of special food was part of the delivery that included dishes such as veal, filet mignon and shrimp for a group of about 10 to 15 people, a step above what the "masses" got.

Prosecutors have alleged Edward Mangano steered an emergency food contract worth more than $230,000 to Singh after the storm as an illegal kickback and accepted bribes that also included free meals, travel, home furnishings and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of the Manganos' sons.

During a cross-examination, Landesberg acknowledged that the fact that Linda Mangano got a steady check from Singh wasn't the reason restaurant staffers got paid late.

The witness also told Linda Mangano's lead attorney, John Carman, that Singh regularly told him to cut staff or hours in order to reduce the size of the company's payroll.

Landesberg testified the payroll manager was always distressed when payroll was late, which he called a normal occurrence at Singh Hospitality Group.

But the witness said the payroll manager didn't get upset about Singh buying a $152,0000 Maserati or buying several restaurants he couldn't afford to run.

Carman also got Landesberg to acknowledge that about half his pay from Singh was in cash.

The witness testified under a nonprosecution agreement, whereby the government has agreed not to seek back taxes he owes or criminally charge him if he testifies truthfully at the trial.

The former Singh manager also told the defense attorney he had no role in 2010 in running Singh's former Queens restaurant, Water's Edge, and therefore didn't know Linda Mangano had worked on marketing projects with that property's general manager.

Landesberg said he also didn't know Linda Mangano had work-related dealings with another of Singh's managers and an outside communications contractor at times.

Later Thursday, FBI Agent William Sena testified about records of phone calls between Edward Mangano, Singh and some main players in the trial's testimony to try to punctuate points in the prosecution's case.

He zeroed in on April 2010 in part, the month when prosecutors say a key meeting involving Edward Mangano, Singh and Oyster Bay officials took place at the political headquarters of Venditto involving the municipality's backing of loans for Singh.

Sena showed jurors a chart indicating Mangano that month spoke to Singh 70 times, five times to Venditto and 161 times to Rob Walker, then Mangano's chief deputy, and according to court testimony, one of the meeting's other attendees.

The FBI agent also testified he tracked phone calls between Singh and Michael Sposato, then Nassau's sheriff and in charge of the jail, at the time prosecutors say Singh was lobbying for a bread and rolls contract worth about $200,000 at the East Meadow facility.

The government alleges Edward Mangano steered the contract from a low bidder to Singh as a kickback. The defense claims Singh won only part of the contract after the late Peter Schmitt, then the county legislature's presiding officer, stressed contracts should go to local vendors.

Sena noted that the number of phone calls between Singh and Sposato covered three pages during the time period in question, between 2011 and 2012, while calls they shared in three other years only added up to about one page.

The FBI agent also told jurors Mangano and William Savino, an attorney at Mangano's former law firm of Rivkin Radler, had a more than 11-minute phone conversation on April 13, 2010.

It was the day that prosecutors allege Savino took notes as the two talked about trying to make an Oyster Bay-backed loan deal work for Singh.

During a cross-examination, Edward Mangano's attorney used the same records to show Savino appeared to be on the move in New Jersey that morning -- an apparent effort to suggest note-taking could have been unlikely.

The defense contends Savino wasn't talking to Mangano, but former Oyster Bay deputy supervisor Leonard Genova, when he took those notes.