Closing arguments in the corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife Linda are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Prosecutors will deliver their summations to the jury first. Defense attorneys for the Manganos will follow and the government will have the last word before U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack gives the jury the charge or legal instructions on how to consider the evidence. The jury could begin deliberating as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege the former county executive took gifts in the form of a $454,000 “no-show job” for his wife, office and massage chairs, hardwood flooring, a watch and $67,465 in vacations from restaurateur and Oyster Bay Town concessionaire Harendra Singh, who testified the gifts and job were bribes.

In exchange, prosecutors allege, Edward Mangano steered to Singh county contracts to provide bread and rolls at the Nassau County jail as well as food for emergency workers after superstorm Sandy hit Long Island and $20 million in town loan guarantees he needed for his concession agreements in Oyster Bay.

The gifts only began, prosecutors allege, in 2010 when Edward Mangano assumed the position of county executive.

Prosecutors also allege Linda Mangano lied to the FBI when questioned about the work she performed for Singh, who paid her in excess of $100,000 annually.

The government rested its case last week after calling 42 witnesses and presenting 484 exhibits at the retrial. The defense rested without calling any witnesses.

The Manganos' first trial, which ran three months and included 60 witnesses and more than 1,100 exhibits, ended in May in a mistrial.

The Bethpage couple have pleaded not guilty.

Edward Mangano, 56, is facing charges of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and extortion charges. Linda Mangano, 55, is facing charges of lying to the FBI about her alleged “no-show job,” along with obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

The defense has contended the gifts from Singh were the result of a decadeslong friendship between the families and that Singh is lying about the Manganos in hopes of winning a lenient sentence for himself. It has also argued that Singh was only paid for one county contract — the emergency food contract after Sandy, a period during which the defense says Edward Mangano was too busy to steer a contract to his friend.

The defense has pushed the theory that Singh was simply selected because of the proximity of his restaurant, which had power almost immediately after the storm while others did not for days.

Singh’s wife, Ruby Singh, ultimately pulled out of the bread and rolls contract after realizing her small storefront bakery couldn’t fill the jail’s order, according to testimony. And it was Peter Schmitt, the former presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature, the defense has argued, who steered the contract to Singh’s Massapequa bakery because of his affinity for awarding county contracts to local entities.

The defense has attempted to lay blame for the loan guarantees at the feet of former Oyster Bay officials Leonard Genova, a former town attorney and deputy supervisor, and Fred Mei , a former deputy town attorney, while arguing that Edward Mangano, a newly elected county executive in 2010, had little sway to force the town into backing loans for Singh.

Defense attorneys for Linda Mangano have denied she lied, attempting to show she did some work for Singh’s company. They have also criticized the government’s note-taking in its interviews with the politician’s wife and complained jurors will have to guess as to exactly what she told the authorities.

Singh, the self-described restaurant mogul, spent six days on the stand. Singh has pleaded guilty to bribing the Manganos, former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and is awaiting sentencing. Venditto was acquitted on all charges at trial last year. Prosecutors declined to bring charges against de Blasio.

But prosecutors have also provided testimony from Anthony Gulino, a businessman who over the years won tens of millions of dollars in contracts from the county. He said on the witness stand that he bribed Edward Mangano with $3,600 in cash in an envelope after doing a porch railing repair at his home in an attempt to gain access to him.

And Singh and others testified about an allegedly corrupt land deal between Edward Mangano and a local businessman. The building at 329 Broadway in Hicksville was owned by Edward Mangano, who according to Singh successfully pressed Oyster Bay Town officials to allow the new owner to build apartments over a parking lot — in violation of zoning regulations, according to testimony.

The defense has offered the alternate theory that Singh pushed the land deal as part of his expediting business in conjunction with other corrupt forces in the town.

Defense attorneys have also sought to highlight the cooperation agreements that some of the government’s key witnesses have, including Singh and Gulino, and the financial crimes they admitted committing. Genova has an immunity agreement, excluding him from prosecution from taking bribes from Singh.