This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

Edward Mangano's attorney on Tuesday disputed the accusation that the former Nassau County executive took any "formal government action" when he lent support to Oyster Bay's backing of loans for Harendra Singh, telling jurors as his closing argument continued in his client's federal corruption retrial that the deal happened because the restaurateur always "had his way" with the town.

"Attending a meeting is not formal government action," defense lawyer Kevin Keating said in U.S. District Court in Central Islip. "Expressing support for a position is not formal government action."

Prosecutors have alleged Singh lavished Edward Mangano with bribes that included a $454,000 "no-show job" for his wife, Linda Mangano. She also is standing trial after, authorities say, she conspired with her spouse to cover up an illegal stream of benefits from the restaurateur and lied to the FBI.

The government says Edward Mangano paid Singh back by steering two county contracts to him and asserting his influence as Nassau's new county executive in early 2010 to sway Oyster Bay officials into providing indirect financing for Singh's restaurant empire.

Witnesses in the trial described a key meeting that took place in April 2010 at the political headquarters of John Venditto, then Oyster Bay's longtime town supervisor, in which Edward Mangano expressed support for Singh.

The meeting happened after the town's outside counsel, Jonathan Sinnreich, declared that the town's proposed deal for Singh would be illegal and "a complete sham."

But Keating told jurors Tuesday that Edward Mangano's actions didn't fit the definition of a crime. All his client did, the defense attorney added, was "stand against a wall in a meeting," which he said falls far short of taking formal government action.

By the time of the first town loan deal, Singh had been signing favorable food concession agreements with the municipality for more than a decade, Keating said Tuesday. It makes no sense, he argued, that Singh would need Mangano's help to persuade Venditto to do what he wanted.

"For 12 years before Ed Mangano was the county executive, Harendra Singh had his way with the town of Oyster Bay," Keating added.

Closing arguments began Monday after five weeks of witness testimony in the couple's retrial. The proceeding follows a mistrial in their case in May when jurors couldn't reach a verdict. The same jury acquitted Venditto of corruption charges.

On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile told jurors Edward Mangano violated the public's trust and that he and Singh were "partners in crime."

The prosecutor said the former Republican leader traded power for profit by accepting bribes from Singh, who also used Mangano to get what he wanted for his business.

"They both had something the other needed," Mirabile said Monday, adding that Edward Mangano and Singh were "tied by corruption, power and greed."

But Keating on Monday dubbed Singh, the prosecution's star witness, a "morally bankrupt sociopath" who "would lie for 10 cents" and said he had repeatedly committed perjury during his testimony.

The government has alleged Edward Mangano took bribes from Singh that also included free meals and vacations to destinations including the Caribbean and Florida, wood flooring for the master bedroom of the Bethpage couple's home, two luxury chairs and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons on his 21st birthday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also says Edward Mangano exploited his power by steering two county contracts to Singh in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000. One was to supply bread and rolls to Nassau's jail, and the other was a no-bid contract to feed relief workers at a county emergency operations center after superstorm Sandy.

But the Manganos maintain their innocence and insist the perks Singh provided were merely gifts from a longtime family friend — gifts that the defense has claimed the couple didn't even want.

Mirabile on Monday also broke down details of each of the three alleged schemes, asking jurors to pay attention to the prosecution's theory of the chronology of when Edward Mangano took government action in connection with when Singh paid him an alleged bribe.

Bribes started flowing in and the corruption began with the Oyster Bay loan scheme right after Edward Mangano's election, according to the prosecutor.

She told jurors the politician was looking to fill a salary gap, after trading life as a part-time county legislator in private legal practice to become county executive, at the same time Singh's restaurant empire needed an infusion of financing.

The county executive "was on retainer" for Singh, the prosecutor said, adding: "Every time he cashed his wife's check, every time he sat in that race car office chair, every time he sat in the leather massage chair, every time he walked on that hardwood floor — every time — he knew he was on retainer."

Throughout the trial, the defense has portrayed Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, as a liar who would say anything to avoid a long prison sentence for his crimes of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Edward Mangano's attorneys also have contended Singh only landed part of the bread and rolls contract after the county legislature's then-presiding officer stressed that contracts should go to local vendors.

The defense has maintained other Nassau County employees who had relationships with Singh, and not Edward Mangano, steered the post-Sandy contract to the restaurateur.

Keating pointed to Nassau County's "$3 billion budget, with a 'b'," telling jurors: "But for an act of God, Harendra Singh, during the entirety of the Mangano administration would receive not a penny."

Edward Mangano's attorney on Monday also tried to drive home the idea that his client didn't have the necessary political capital to influence Oyster Bay officials into backing loans for Singh only a few months after taking office as county executive.

The defense has contended throughout the trial that by that time, Singh had ingratiated himself to municipal personnel in ways that included building a conference room for Venditto in the basement of his now-defunct flagship restaurant, HR Singletons.

The former Nassau county executive, who is 56, is standing trial on seven felony offenses that include bribery and conspiracy.

His wife, 55, is on trial for five felonies that include charges of making false statements to the FBI.