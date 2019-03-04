The jury in the federal corruption retrial of Edward Mangano and his wife Linda is scheduled to continue deliberating Monday morning.

The jury will decide the fate of the former Nassau County executive accused of trading bribes for county contracts and Oyster Bay Town loan guarantees and of his wife, who allegedly lied to the FBI.

Deliberations began Friday afternoon, following the judge's instructions on the law, and lasted about three hours.

Jurors heard the testimony of 42 witnesses over five weeks, including restaurateur and Oyster Bay Town concessionaire Harendra Singh. Singh has pleaded guilty to bribing Mangano and other elected officials and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors allege Edward Mangano began taking bribes from Singh almost immediately after he became county executive in 2010, including a a $454,000 no-show job for his wife Linda. The other alleged bribes, according to prosecutors, were free meals at Singh's restaurants, office and massage chairs, hardwood flooring, a $7,300 watch and vacations to Florida, the Caribbean and upstate New York.

In exchange, prosecutors allege, Edward Mangano steered two county contracts worth about $400,000 to Singh: one to supply bread and rolls at the Nassau County Jail and the other to provide food to emergency workers after superstorm Sandy.

Mangano also got the Town of Oyster Bay to back $20 million in loan guarantees for Singh, who needed the funds because he was required to upgrade town-owned facilities he managed, according to prosecutors.

And when federal authorities questioned Linda Mangano about her job with Singh, she lied repeatedly to cover up the bribery scheme, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys deny Singh bribed Edward Mangano, saying Linda's job and the other items were simply gifts from a decades-long friend. The defense has sought to paint Singh as a lying "sociopath" who perjured himself on the stand and is saying he bribed Mangano only in hopes of winning a more lenient sentence for himself.

Linda Mangano's attorney denies his client lied to the FBI, saying the government's lack of verbatim statements from his client makes it impossible to know exactly what she said about her work for Singh in three interviews with the feds.

Edward Mangano, 56, faces charges that include federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion and consipracy to obstruction justice. Linda Magano, 55, is charged with obstruction of justice, conspirary to obstruct justice and making false statements to federal authorities.

The Manganos, of Bethpage, have pleaded not guilty.