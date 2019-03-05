This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

The jury in the federal corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, kicked off its third day of deliberations on Tuesday morning in Central Islip.

The restart of deliberations follows the panel's first note to the judge on Monday and comes as the trial's seventh week continues.

Jurors on Monday asked for the testimony of FBI Special Agent Laura Spence, who had described Linda Mangano's alleged lies about her employment with restaurateur Harendra Singh.

Prosecutors say Singh bribed Edward Mangano after the Republican took office in 2010 at the helm of Nassau’s government with perks that included a $454,000 “no-show” job for his spouse.

Other alleged bribes included hardwood flooring for the couple’s bedroom, a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons on his 21st birthday, free meals and five vacations to destinations including Florida and the Caribbean, and two chairs together valued at more than $6,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Edward Mangano paid Singh back by steering two Nassau contracts to him in 2012 that were worth more than $400,000.

One was a contract to supply bread and rolls to the county jail, and the other was a no-bid emergency contract to feed relief workers at a county emergency operations center in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy.

Prosecutors also say the former GOP leader used his political clout to push through what amounted to $20 million in indirect loan guarantees for Singh’s business from the Town of Oyster Bay after the municipality’s outside counsel declared such an arrangement would be illegal and “a complete sham.”

Once the FBI began investigating, the Manganos then conspired to try to cover up the trail of Singh’s bribes, according to authorities.

But the defense has countered that the perks Singh provided were simply gifts from a longtime family friend and that Edward Mangano never reciprocated with any formal government action.

Defense attorney John Carman also accused the FBI of setting a trap for Linda Mangano and attacked Spence’s note-taking method.

He alleged Spence had to change word order and substitute some of her own language to compile Linda Mangano’s alleged lies.

Carman also criticized Spence for not recording his client’s statements with anything other than paper and pen.

But prosecutors argued Spence accurately captured the essence of Linda Mangano's statements, and pointed out that a defense attorney also didn't make any recordings while present for two of the woman's three meetings with federal officials.

Defense attorneys have portrayed Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, as a liar who perjured himself on the witness stand and someone desperate to try to win leniency at his upcoming sentencing for crimes including bribery and tax evasion.

Oyster Bay already was doing Singh’s financial bidding years before Edward Mangano became county executive, with the restaurateur landing multiple agreements to run and expand town concessions at a Woodbury golf course and Tobay Beach, according to the defense.

Other county employees who had relationships with Singh steered the post-Sandy contract his way, according to the defense, which says the restaurateur only won part of a split contract for the bread and rolls deal because the county legislature’s presiding officer stressed that local vendors should get priority.

Edward Mangano, 56, is standing trial for seven felony offenses that include bribery, conspiracy and extortion.

Linda Mangano, 55, is standing trial for five felony offenses that include lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice.