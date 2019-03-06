This story was reported by Stefanie Dazio, Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy, Michael O'Keeffe and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

The jury in the federal corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, is back at work for a fourth day of deliberations as the proceeding's seventh week continues.

Late Tuesday, jurors asked U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack for testimony from prosecution witnesses Jonathan Sinnreich, William Savino and Leonard Genova.

The jury got that testimony at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trio of witnesses gave testimony related to the allegation that Edward Mangano pushed through Town of Oyster Bay-backed loans for restaurateur Harendra Singh despite a warning from Sinnreich, an outside attorney for the town, that such a deal would be illegal and "a complete sham."

Savino is a partner at Rivkin Radler law firm in Uniondale, where Mangano worked before he became county executive in 2010. Genova was Oyster Bay's deputy supervisor and testified under an immunity agreement.

All three witnesses were present at an April 2010 meeting at the campaign headquarters of former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, when prosecutors say the then-county executive wielded his political influence to push the loan deal through for Singh.

The government says Edward Mangano also was responsible for the presence of Savino and another Rivkin Radler attorney at that meeting in order to try to find a way to make the deal work despite Sinnreich's criticism.

Prosecutors say Singh bribed the then-county executive with perks that included a $454,000 "no-show" job for Linda Mangano, free meals and vacations, a hardwood floor for the Bethpage couple's bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons for his 21st birthday.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The GOP official in return steered two Nassau County contracts to Singh, and made sure the alleged Oyster Bay loan scam went through, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

But the defense says Singh gave gifts as a longtime family friend and that Edward Mangano never reciprocated with any official government action.

The jury's note on Tuesday followed its request Monday for the testimony of an FBI agent who had described Linda Mangano's alleged lies about her employment with Singh.

Prosecutors also claim the Manganos conspired to cover up Singh's bribes after the FBI began investigating.

But the defense accused the FBI of setting a trap for Linda Mangano in her meetings with investigators and portrayed the FBI's pen-and-paper method of note-taking as a poor way of recording her statements in a case involving purported falsehoods.

Edward Mangano, 56, is standing trial on felony offenses that include bribery, extortion and conspiracy.

Linda Mangano, 55, is standing trial on felony charges that include lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice.

The couple appeared upbeat Wednesday while making their way inside the federal courthouse in Central Islip, both with crosses of ash on their foreheads on a day when Catholics mark Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.