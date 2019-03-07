This story was reported by Stefanie Dazio, Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

Jurors in the federal corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, sent a note Thursday asking for testimony of two other prosecution witnesses as they began deliberations for a fifth day.

Their request, at 9:47 a.m., related partly to the charges that Linda Mangano lied to the FBI.

The jurors asked for Assemb. Michael Montesano’s testimony. He had testified he was pressured to spend his office’s full staff budget on a position for the then-county executive's wife.

“I can’t do that; that’s my whole budget,” Montesano (R-Glen Head) recounted telling Oyster Bay Republican leader Jim Picken.

Montesano also said on the witness stand that Picken approached him on the night of his 2010 election about hiring Linda Mangano.

The jury also asked for testimony from witness Karen Dallago, the hospitality design firm owner who testified that Harendra Singh hired her in 2012 to renovate the space at his East Meadow restaurant Fuego Picante.

Dallago said she interacted with Singh and two other outside contractors, but never Linda Mangano.

Dallago said she went to design meetings to discuss colors, concepts and menu design between 2012 and 2013 for Fuego Picante and Singh’s Chow Down Diner, but the county executive’s wife wasn’t involved.

One of the allegations against Linda Mangano is that she lied to the FBI by saying she could have been employed by Montesano, instead of Singh, at a job that paid $80,000 a year, but she declined that position.

The indictment also accuses Linda Mangano of lying by saying she handled menu changes and new color schemes for Singh's restaurants, and provided input regarding the food on the menu at three of his restaurants — including Fuego Picante.

The jury's Thursday morning note also asked for a copy of a stipulation, or agreement, that the prosecution and defense made relating to the use of a free email service.

Wire fraud charges against Edward Mangano include allegations that interstate emails were used in connection with the alleged Town of Oyster Bay loan scheme and relating to Singh's flagship restaurant handling catering for Nassau County.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for a full day Wednesday without sending any notes to U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack.

On Tuesday, the panel had requested testimony from three prosecution witnessses.

The testimony from Jonathan Sinnreich, William Savino and Leonard Genova relate to the allegation that Edward Mangano pushed through Town of Oyster Bay-backed loans for restaurateur Harendra Singh despite a warning from Sinnreich, an outside attorney for the town.

Sinnreich had said such a deal would be illegal and “a complete sham,” according to his testimony.

Savino is a partner at Rivkin Radler, the Uniondale law firm where Mangano worked before he became county executive in 2010. Genova was Oyster Bay’s deputy supervisor and testified under an immunity order.

The three witnesses were at an April 2010 meeting at the campaign headquarters of former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, when prosecutors say the then-county executive wielded his political influence to push the loan deal through for Singh.

The government says Edward Mangano also was responsible for the presence of Savino and another Rivkin Radler attorney at that meeting to try to find a way to make the deal work despite Sinnreich’s objection.

Prosecutors say Singh bribed the then-county executive with perks that included a $454,000 “no-show” job for Linda Mangano, free meals and vacations, a hardwood floor for the Bethpage couple’s bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons for his 21st birthday.

The GOP official, in return, steered two Nassau County contracts to Singh, and made sure the alleged Oyster Bay loan scam went through, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

But the defense says Singh gave gifts as a longtime family friend and that Edward Mangano never reciprocated with any official government action.

The jury’s note Tuesday followed its request Monday for the testimony of an FBI agent who had described Linda Mangano’s alleged lies about her employment with Singh.

Prosecutors also say the Manganos conspired to cover up Singh’s bribes after the FBI began investigating.

But the defense accused the FBI of setting a trap for Linda Mangano in her meetings with investigators and portrayed the FBI’s pen-and-paper method of note-taking as an ineffective way of recording her statements in a case involving purported falsehoods. The government has argued that the attorney she had at two of the three meetings could have recorded the sessions as well.

Edward Mangano, 56, is standing trial on charges that include bribery, extortion and conspiracy.

Linda Mangano, who turns 56 today, is standing trial on offenses that include lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice.