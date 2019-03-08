This story was reported by Stefanie Dazio, Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

A jury has found former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano guilty of corruption, while also convicting his wife, Linda, in the couple’s seven-week federal retrial in Central Islip.

The verdict came after five weeks of testimony and six days of jury deliberations in a proceeding that followed a mistrial in May.

Edward Mangano’s head dropped when he heard the jury foreman pronounce him guilty of count one, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

He then leaned forward, his chin in his hand as the rest of the verdict was announced. Linda Mangano, whose hands had been shaking violently before the jury entered the courtroom, began crying.

When jurors returned her first guilty verdict, on count 7, conspiracy to obstruct justice, she put her head down on the defense table and her husband put his hand on her back.

After the jury left, Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue stepped into the well to congratulate trial prosecutors Catherine Mirabile, Christopher Caffarone and Lara Treinis Gatz, along FBI Special Agent Laura Spence. A few feet away, the defendants and their attorneys began to pack up their files.

“We are bitterly disappointed,” said Edward Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating. “The evidence is clear that Ed Mangano took no official action for Harendra Singh, and the evidence is equally clear that he was powerless to do anything in the Town of Oyster Bay. There will be a vigorous appeal.”

Edward Mangano said only: “I’m going to go home and take care of Linda. And then we’ll go on.”

Linda Mangano's attorney, John Carman, said: “We’re devastated, just devastated, and frankly, quite shocked.” He also promised an appeal.

Prosecutors had alleged Edward Mangano took bribes from Singh, the former restaurateur, that included a $454,000 “no-show” job for his wife, free meals and vacations, two luxury chairs, ash flooring for the Bethpage couple’s bedroom, and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons.

The government claimed the Republican leader repaid Singh by steering two county contracts to him in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000.

One was a bread and rolls contract for Nassau County’s jail. The other was a no-bid contract to feed relief workers at the county’s emergency operations center after superstorm Sandy.

Prosecutors also alleged Edward Mangano used his political clout after ascending to the helm of Nassau’s government in 2010 to pressure Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing what amounted to $20 million in loans for Singh, a former self-described “restaurant mogul.”

Jurors convicted Edward Mangano of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud.

The panel found him not guilty of another honest services wire fraud charge and an extortion charge.

The jury found by its verdict that Edward Mangano did use his political clout to sway the Town of Oyster Bay into backing loans for Singh after an outside lawyer for the town called such a transaction illegal.

But by its vote, the jury didn't believe accusations that Edward Mangano steered two Nassau County contracts to Singh.

The jury convicted both husband and wife of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The panel also found Linda Mangano guilty of obstruction of justice, and two counts of lying to the FBI.

Jurors acquitted Linda Mangano of one count of lying to the FBI.

"We will be vindicated," Edward Mangano said later outside the courthouse, saying he and his wife should not have been charged and will appeal the convictions.

A tearful Linda Mangano said she was happy the retrial ordeal was over and thanked her supporters.

Keating called the verdict "disappointing" and again vowed to appeal.

"Nothing has changed," he told reporters outside the courthouse.

A juror, who declined to give his name, told Newsday the jury focused the Town of Oyster Bay loan scheme.

“I’m sure Ed and Linda are loving people,” he said. “But you can’t break the law. The letter of the law stands for everyone.”

The juror also said the jury did not find Singh or Leonard Genova, Oyster Bay's former deputy supervisor, to be credible witnesses.

“We didn’t think much of Singh as a person," the juror said.

The juror said the panel also didn’t believe the defense’s arguments that the FBI was scheming against the Manganos.

The first indication of a verdict came at about 11:05 a.m., when a court stenographer entered the courtroom. Within seconds, attorneys were notified by email from the court that the jury had reached a verdict after deliberating for 33 hours over six days. By 11:10, the courtroom began to fill with reporters, Mangano supporters and other prosecutors.

Linda Mangano sat at the defense table, crossed herself with shaking hands and held her rosary. Edward Mangano jotted notes and nervously tapped his hands on the defense table, and his hands began to shake as well.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack entered the courtroom at 11:17 and asked, “Are we ready to take the verdict?”

Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman, asked if the court could wait for his co-counsel, Sara Pervez, who was just arriving to the courthouse. “For Sara, we’ll wait,” Azrack said.

In the three-minute wait until Pervez arrived, Edward Mangano appeared to pray, with his eyes closed and hands clasped on the defense table, while his wife continued to hold her rosary.

Then Azrack called for the jury and foreman Joseph Marino began reading the verdicts.

In her closing argument, Mirabile had called Singh and Edward Mangano “partners in crime,” a duo who “were tied by corruption, power and greed.”

The prosecutor said Edward Mangano “cashed in” power to benefit himself and his wife, turning “public service” into “self-service.”

But the defense portrayed Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, as a liar who testified against the Manganos to try to win leniency before his upcoming federal sentencing for crimes that include bribery, conspiracy and tax evasion.

Singh is a “morally bankrupt sociopath” who perjured himself on the witness stand, Keating said in his closing argument.

The defense attorney pleaded with jurors “to do justice” by his client, adding: “He’s waited a long time for this.”

The defense contended the perks Singh provided were simply gifts from a longtime family friend, and insisted Edward Mangano never took any formal government action in return.

Singh only won part of the bread and rolls contract after the late Peter Schmitt, then the county legislature’s presiding officer, stressed contracts should go to local vendors, the defense claimed.

Keating also contended other county employees who were close to Singh made sure he got the contract after Sandy, not the county executive.

Edward Mangano, 56, stood trial on seven felony offenses, charges of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy.

Linda Mangano, who turned 56 on Thursday, stood trial for five felonies, charges of making false statements to the FBI, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors said the couple conspired to cover up Singh’s bribes once the FBI began investigating.

An FBI forensic accountant testified that Singh paid $489,410.95 in bribes to the county executive from 2010 to 2014 — the bulk of it in paychecks to Linda Mangano.

The government official also told jurors Singh spent more than $67,000, and the Manganos spent less than $7,000, while traveling together on five vacations that included destinations in Florida and the Caribbean.

Singh testified for six days, recounting as the government’s star witness how he lavished the alleged bribes on the Manganos only after Edward Mangano became Nassau county executive.

“I bribed Ed Mangano and he did favors for me,” Singh told jurors. “ … Whatever was needed, I took care of it.”

Singh previously pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — who wasn’t criminally charged.

Venditto won an acquittal on corruption charges at same proceeding last year that ended without a verdict for the Manganos.

Singh acknowledged during cross-examination in the trial that when it came to Oyster Bay, town officials rarely said no to him.

He agreed Oyster Bay granted him concessions agreements and then extensions to those deals at the Woodlands catering venue on a town golf course in Woodbury and at Tobay Beach years before Edward Mangano became county executive.

Testimony showed Singh in 2006 built a basement conference room at his now-defunct flagship restaurant, HR Singletons, for Venditto to use for business while enjoying dishes of angel hair pasta — specially stocked for him.

The defense also homed in on a 2015 body wire recording former Oyster Bay deputy attorney Frederick Mei secretly made for the FBI of a conversation with Singh.

Mei pleaded guilty to honest services fraud and admitted during the Manganos’ first trial that he accepted bribes from Singh.

While Mei didn’t testify at this trial, Keating played that body wire recording for jurors, in which Singh said Edward Mangano had done “nothing” for him.

But Singh, who also admitted bribing Mei, told jurors he lied to Mei about interactions with Edward Mangano. The witness said he “compartmentalized” his bribes and only discussed them with individual recipients.

Prosecution witness Jonathan Sinnreich testified that in 2010 he advised Oyster Bay officials against backing loans for Singh, calling it “a complete sham and not legal.”

Then the town’s outside counsel, Sinnreich also told jurors about an April 2010 meeting at Venditto’s political headquarters that prosecutors say was key to Singh landing a loan deal after the municipal attorney dubbed it unconstitutional.

Sinnreich testified Edward Mangano put his hand on Singh’s shoulder at the meeting, echoing a comment Venditto made about finding a way to help the restaurateur.

Genova, Oyster Bay’s former deputy supervisor, testified Edward Mangano played a key role in Singh landing the town-backed financing.

Testifying with immunity, Genova said Mangano began lobbying Venditto to help Singh get financing as soon as Mangano became county executive.

He said a call from Mangano to Venditto even put the first loan deal back on track after Sinnreich warned the town against it.

Genova also testified that attorneys from Edward Mangano’s former law firm, Rivkin Radler, were brought into the picture at Edward Mangano’s suggestion to try to find a way to make the transaction work.

Genova said Venditto then pushed Mangano at the meeting’s end to hire and promote members of his Republican club.

“Politics is a game of favors — you do something for me, and I do something for you,” Genova told jurors.

The trial featured 42 prosecution witnesses and 484 government exhibits before the defense rested without calling anyone to the stand. During the Manganos’ first trial, the government called 60 witnesses to testify and presented more than 1,100 exhibits in the three-month proceeding.

Prosecution witnesses included former Singh employees and outside contractors who testified they handled marketing duties Linda Mangano reportedly took credit for when speaking to the FBI.

Unlike at the first trial, an indictment before this proceeding included 11 specific lies Linda Mangano allegedly told federal officials — mostly about her job with Singh.

Government witnesses testified they had little or no contact with Linda Mangano in the workplace, and if they did, it was because she appeared to be a guest of Singh, not a restaurant employee.

But Carman argued a “low-show” job isn’t illegal. He pointed to emails that showed the county executive wife’s worked on projects in 2010 with the manager of Singh’s former Queens restaurant, Water’s Edge.

Carman also suggested the FBI “set a trap” for his client after she agreed to talk to investigators three times in 2015.

He criticized the FBI for not recording his client’s statements, and lambasted an FBI agent’s note-taking process.

The defense attorney alleged the FBI official had to change word order and substitute some of her own language to compile Linda Mangano’s purported false statements.

“Can a non-verbatim statement in a false statements case ever be reliable? The words are important, not some ballpark version,” Carman told jurors.

He also emphasized that two former Singh employees who testified against Linda Mangano took the stand under non-prosecution agreements after failing to pay taxes on some of their income from Singh.

Separately, Ridge contractor Anthony Gulino testified that he gave an envelope with $3,600 in cash to Edward Mangano in 2012 after his company did a porch railing repair at the county executive’s home.

The money was to ensure “access” to Edward Mangano, who then gave him a check to create a paper trail and make it appear he had paid for the repair, according to Gulino.

The defense called his account fictional, pointing out that Gulino’s allegation wasn’t part of the indictment and that he had testified under a cooperation agreement with the government after pleading guilty to a tax evasion charge.

But Singh testified Edward Mangano had him launder those bills, giving him different cash, because of a fear that the money from Gulino might be marked.

Singh also described watching the Manganos break down in tears at a 2015 meeting at their home as they allegedly fabricated stories to try to explain the trail of bribes to the FBI.

“Don’t worry. I’m going to jail, not you,” Singh said Edward Mangano told his wife.

The former restaurateur said he met four times with the couple to get his “story straight” about how to describe Linda Mangano’s work for his company and other alleged bribes.

But Keating got Singh to admit he could have lied “thousands” of times in the last two decades, and that his greed was to blame for the destruction of some of his own father’s hard-earned business success.

Caffarone told jurors as closing arguments ended it was the Manganos, and not the government, who had picked Singh as a trial witness by their actions.

“The time has come for Ed Mangano and Linda Mangano to be held accountable,” he declared.