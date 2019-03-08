The jury that convicted Edward and Linda Mangano of corruption-related charges stayed focused during its six days of deliberations and used the judge's instructions as its guide, one of the jurors said Friday after the verdict in federal court.

"We kept our composure and we looked at the letter of the law," said the juror, who asked not to be named. "We went back to the evidence and we just saw that the evidence was too compelling."

The jury took votes at the beginning of each day to see where each member fell, using "sticky notes."

First, the panel focused on the charges against Linda Mangano — that she lied about her "no-show" job for restaurateur and longtime friend Harendra Singh to authorities. Then it tackled the bribery, extortion and wire fraud counts against her husband.

Linda Mangano's attorney, John Carman, had argued that the false-statement charges against her were shaky because federal agents did not record her statements verbatim.

But while the juror agreed the FBI’s note-taking was questionable, he added: "I don’t think the intentions of the FBI was to trap anybody.”

The juror said the panel had to put aside whatever sympathy they might have felt for the defendants.

“I’m sure Ed and Linda are loving people," the juror said. "But you can’t break the law. The letter of the law stands for everyone.”

“What we were dealing with was the law," the juror said. "You can’t break the law, you have to be accountable by the law.”

At the same time, jurors found Singh to be distasteful. Singh admitted lying constantly to lenders, tax departments and others and testified that he bribed Mangano, Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and numerous other public officials.

"We didn’t think much of Singh as a person," the juror said. “The guy is not a good guy.”

Venditto was acquitted of all corruption charges in the first trial. The Manganos were co-defendants but that proceeding ended in a mistrial.

Jurors also didn't like former Oyster Bay Supervisor Leonard Genova, who testified with immunity from prosecution. He admitted taking bribes from Singh.

“Genova we didn’t care for either," the juror said. "He falls into the same category as Singh.”

Other jurors either declined to comment, did not respond to phone messages or didn't come to the door of their homes.

The former Nassau county executive was charged with taking bribes — including his wife's "no-show" job — in exchange for three official actions. But jurors found the evidence convincing enough to support just one of those allegations, that he pressured Town of Oyster Bay officials to guarantee loans for Singh.

“It just zeroed in on that," said the juror, referring to the Oyster Bay allegations. "There were no discrepancies when it came to that. ... That’s mainly what we focused on.”

Linda Mangano's job began in April 2010, within days of the town's outside attorney,' Jonathan Sinnreich, warning the town not to guarantee loans for Singh. Prosecutors say the job drove Mangano to lean on town officials for Singh.

“It was solid enough to come to the decisions that we made," the juror said of the government's case related to the loans. He didn't explain why jurors found the proof lacking in the prosecution's other two allegations of bribe-driven actions, saying only the evidence was "sketchy in various ways."

Jurors found testimony from Sinnreich and Rivkin Radler managing partner William Savino to be reliable. The witnesses both testified about Mangano's presence at a meeting in Venditto's campaign office regarding backing loans for Singh.

Prosecutors had also said Mangano took bribes from Singh to steer two county contracts to him. One was a contract to supply bread and rolls for the county jail, and the other was to feed emergency workers at the county Office of Emergency Management during superstorm Sandy.

The juror t believed that such corruption extended to governments in other places,

“I think that sort of thing goes beyond Nassau County," the juror said.